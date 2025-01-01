Welcome to our web site

Our mission is to strengthen communities by providing local news and editorial, and we hope you enjoy our online content. Some of the features of our website are:

For subscribers only: the ability to read up-to-date articles about the county and surrounding communities

For subscribers only: an extensive gallery of pictures from local events

For subscribers only: an archived section of printed newspapers

Print Subscription Rates

Subscriptions to the web site are offered at a reduced rate to our print subscribers.

$58.00 for 1 year

Add online access to a print subscription for only:

$17.00

Online Only Subscription Rates

E-Mail:

Contact:

Get Breaking News As It Happens

$60.00 per year, or $35.00 for six monthsMailing Address:PO Box 177731Irving, TX 75017Physical Address:132 E. 2ndIrving, TX 75060(214) 675-6493