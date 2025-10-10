Community Calendar
Irving
Fritz Park Pumpkin Patch
Oct. 12 & 18, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Animal Experience at Fritz Park, 700 E. Oakdale Rd.
Celebrate fall at the 4th annual Fritz Park Pumpkin Patch. Hosted every weekend in October, this family-friendly event offers affordable fun, photo ops, and seasonal activities in a newly renovated farm setting.
Irving Farmers Market
Oct. 12, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.
Shop local produce, baked goods, crafts, and more while supporting your community at this open-air market.
DFW Italian Festival 2025
Oct. 12, 12–6 p.m.
5220 N. O’Connor Blvd.
Enjoy Italian food, wine, music, and culture at the DFW Italian Festival. The weekend includes a Marian Procession, open-air dinner, and gondola rides on the Mandalay Canal.
Honoring “CareFlite Old Timers”
Oct. 12–14, 4–6 p.m.
1630 Corporate Ct.
Celebrating all CareFlite members who joined before 2000. Come reconnect and be recognized for your years of service.
Career Inspire 2025
Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m.
Irving Convention Center.
This interactive career event connects 5,000 middle schoolers with local employers to inspire future workforce opportunities.
Christmas In October Car Show
Oct. 18, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
217 S. Main St.
Support Irving Police & Fire Blue Christmas Foundation at this community car and truck show.
American Heart Association Heart Walk
Oct. 18, 8 a.m.
Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.
Walk for heart health, honor survivors, and raise funds for life-saving research.
Annual Craft Fair
Oct. 18, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
Shop handcrafted goods and holiday gifts at this local favorite.
Pumpkin Pool Splash
Oct. 18, 5–7 p.m.
5001 N. MacArthur Blvd.
A Halloween swim with floating pumpkins and a showing of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
Spooky Dive
Oct. 18, 5 p.m.
200 S. Jefferson St.
Take a haunted plunge in a transformed Halloween pool experience.
Texas BBQ & Blues Festival
Oct. 18, 5 p.m.
Toyota Music Factory Plaza, 340 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Celebrate 25 years of BBQ and blues with live music, food tastings, and local vendors.
Cedar Hill
Flag Retirement Ceremony
Oct. 13, 2 p.m.
American Legion Post 111, 925 N. Hwy. 67.
Join this respectful, time-honored tradition celebrating the proper retirement of U.S. flags.
City Council Meeting
Oct. 14, 6 p.m.
285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center 21st Anniversary Celebration
Oct. 18, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Celebrate the rec center’s anniversary with live performances, food, and family activities.
Harvest Heritage Festival
Oct. 18, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
1570 FM-1382 W.
Enjoy history, music, and games at Cedar Hill State Park’s largest annual event.
Coppell
City Council Meeting
Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m.
255 E. Parkway Blvd.
Diwali Family Fun Night
Oct. 14, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Rd.
Celebrate the Festival of Lights with crafts, stories, and activities.
Fall Festival
Oct. 17, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
129 W. Town Center Dr.
Enjoy costumes, games, food, and community fun.
Flick or Treat
Oct. 18, 5–9 p.m.
Andrew Brown Park East, 260 E. Parkway Blvd.
Trunk-or-treating, a movie under the stars, and food trucks for a full evening of Halloween excitement.
DeSoto
Bags for Grads
Oct. 12, 2 p.m.
Unique Visions Upscale Event Center, 324 S. Hampton Rd.
An afternoon of bingo, bites, and fun benefiting the Pearls of the Ivy Foundation.
Fire Family Night
Oct. 14, 6–8 p.m.
501 W. Wintergreen Rd.
Meet firefighters, tour equipment, and learn safety tips.
Methodist Mobile Mammogram Screening
Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Local Author Event – Jacque Lacy
Oct. 18, 12–2 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library.
Meet local author Jacque Lacy and explore her latest works.
Duncanville
Movies & Popcorn
Oct. 14, 2–4 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library.
Watch How to Train Your Dragon (2025) with free popcorn.
Charter Election Town Hall
Oct. 16, 6–8 p.m.
D.L. Hopkins Jr. Senior Center.
Learn about proposed charter amendments and ask city representatives questions.
Community Art Painting Project
Oct. 17, 2–4 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library.
Join others in a collaborative painting session to display in the library.
Switch Street Market
Oct. 18, 6 a.m.–8 p.m.
199–101 N. Santa Fe Trl.
Explore local vendors and enjoy Main Street festivities.
Grand Prairie
Dia de la Raza
Oct. 12, 12–6 p.m.
Events & Convention Center, 2935 S. State Hwy. 161.
Celebrate Hispanic heritage with music, dance, and food.
Howl-O-Ween Party
Oct. 12, 3–7 p.m.
Animal Services, 2222 W. Warrior Trl.
Trick-or-treat trail, haunted hallway, and pet-friendly fun.
City Council Meeting
Oct. 14, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
Hagar’s Heart Packing Party
Oct. 16, 12 p.m.
Public Safety Building, 1525 Arkansas Ln.
Help pack care boxes for survivors of domestic abuse.
Fall Trunk or Treat
Oct. 17, 5–7 p.m.
Charley Taylor Recreation Center, 601 E. Grand Prairie Rd.
Annual Fall Block Party
Oct. 17, 5–7 p.m.
Dalworth Recreation Center, 2012 Spikes St.
Trick or Trail
Oct. 17, 5–7 p.m.
Tony Shotwell Life Center, 2750 Graham St.
Strollin’ with the Mayor and Pink Out
Oct. 18, 8–11:30 a.m.
120 W. Main St.
Epic Arts & Music Festival
Oct. 18, 3–9 p.m.
EpicCentral, 2961 State Hwy. 161.
Forest of Fear 2025
Oct. 18, 6–10 p.m.
Lloyd Park, 3401 Ragland Rd.
Hutchins
Keep Hutchins Beautiful Meeting
Oct. 14, 6 p.m.
City Hall, 321 N. Main St.
Town Hall Meeting
Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
City Hall, 321 N. Main St.
Lancaster
City Council Regular Meeting
Oct. 13, 7–9 p.m.
City Hall, 211 N. Henry St.
Ancestry Help
Oct. 16, 5–6:30 p.m.
Library Computer Lab, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Learn how to research your family roots—limited seating, call ahead.
Harvest Festival
Oct. 18, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
643 W. Wintergreen Rd.
Celebrate community with a children’s farmers market, games, food trucks, and friendly costumes.
