Marvelle Rice Murrell
October 10, 2025
Marvelle Rice Murrell, 96, of Irving, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered as a devoted, compassionate, and deeply cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and
friend.
She was born in Gladewater, Texas on August 8, 1929, to John Douglas Bell Sr. and Lillie Mae Garner. At age 12, Marvelle moved to Irving, Texas, where she graduated from Irving High School and met P.H. “Sonny” Rice Jr. They soon married and together raised three beloved daughters: Linda, Sherry, and Jana.
Marvelle and Sonny loved to travel with friends, especially going to the horse races and to Las Vegas. They also enjoyed time at the family lake house where memories were made and generations gathered. The family shared countless holidays at their Las Colinas home. Their 31 years together were filled with joy until Sonny’s passing in 1990.
Marvelle enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and reading romance and mystery novels—especially those by John Grisham. She was active in AmDears, Yellow Rose, and a lifetime member of the PTA. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Irving. Marvelle also loved shopping, whether browsing with friends, enjoying family outings, or searching for antiques in East Texas.
She was also a devoted Elvis fan.
Marvelle later found love again with Charles Whitfield Murrell, who remains her devoted husband. They met at the Elk’s Lodge in Irving and later married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. Charles soon became a treasured part of the family. They travelled with friends on cruises and trips to destinations such as Barcelona, the Mediterranean, and Lake Tahoe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John D. Bell Sr., and Lillie Bell Roberts; her four sisters and two brothers; her first husband, P.H. “Sonny” Rice Jr.; her daughter, Linda Chamberlain; and her son-in-law, Scott Chamberlain.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Murrell; daughters Sherry Eckert and Jana Sayre; son-in-law Gary Sayre; grandchildren Matt Chamberlain, Stacy & Tim Cober, Christopher & Meredith Sayre, Stephanie Sayre, Zachary Eckert, and Jordan Eckert; great-grandchildren Brady Chamberlain, Liam Cober, and Bailey Paredes; many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by stepchildren Marci & Steve Fish, Wendy & Tom Howard, Jeff & Michelle Murrell; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Marvelle’s life will be held at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home on October 17, 2025, at 11 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Irving, Texas.
