John Robert Goad
October 17, 2025
John Robert Goad, DDS died peacefully at his home in Irving on September 1, 2025.
John practiced dentistry for over 40 years both independently and as part of the Medical & Surgical Clinic of Irving. He was a natural performer, able to put his patients at ease with jokes and wit. His death followed that of his wife of 70 years, Sue Brown Goad, on March 29, 2025, also peacefully at home. Sue and John arrived in Texas from Arkansas after their marriage in 1954 so John could attend Baylor College of Dentistry. Graduating in 1957, they moved to the up-and-coming city of Irving to establish a practice and raise their family.
John is remembered caring for family and patients throughout his life, near and far. He was a dear friend to many he knew through the medical community, and offered pro bono services to some patients. John and Sue are survived by three children: John Robert Goad, Jr of Irving, Mark David Goad of Irving and Shellie Goad Berry (Daniel) of Petaluma CA; and also two grandchildren: Joshua Berry of Phoenix AZ and Lucas Berry of Portland OR.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Plymouth Park United Methodist Church, 1615 W Airport Fwy, Irving TX 75062.
