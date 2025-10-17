Paid Content: Betcha Bingo raises funds with fun
Article paid for by Betcha Bingo
Irving—A little bit of luck and a lot of community spirit are helping make North Texas safer. At Irving’s Betcha Bingo, every call of “Bingo!” means more than a prize, it means another win for local charities and first responders.
Bingo remains one of the few legal forms of gambling in Texas, but it comes with a special responsibility: proceeds must be used for charitable purposes. For organizations across Dallas County from nonprofit programs to city services that requirement has become a vital source of funding. One of the biggest beneficiaries is the Cedar Hill Fire Department (CHFD), whose firefighters have seen firsthand how Betcha Bingo’s contributions translate into lifesaving equipment and community support.
“[Betcha Bingo has] come through for us,” Matt Baker, president of the Cedar Hill Firefighters Association (CHFA), said. “It's very helpful and having those ties with the community makes it a lot easier. When we raise this money, typically it's for the betterment of the citizens.”
Community Support that Saves Lives
In recent months, Betcha Bingo donated more than $3,000 to CHFD, funding specialized high-rise gear for its front-line ladder truck and new tools for forcible entry. While the city budgets for most major expenses, Baker said the added funds help the department quickly respond to needs that arise unexpectedly from emergency repairs to replacing outdated gear.
“Everything that comes through our nonprofit goes for equipment or for firefighters in need, like their kids have had medical emergencies or cancer,” Baker explained. “It's a relief to get those things funded and so the citizens are better served.”
That support ensures firefighters have access to the most advanced technology available.
“You don't want to have something from the 80s on the truck,” Baker said. “You want to have the latest and greatest. If we don't have certain tools, it makes our job harder.”
Helping Beyond City Limits
CHFD’s equipment doesn’t just serve Cedar Hill. The department often provides mutual aid to neighboring communities, including Duncanville, DeSoto, Midlothian and Grand Prairie, meaning Betcha Bingo’s donations have a ripple effect across southern Dallas County.
The funds also helped the CHFA participate in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Dallas, an annual event honoring fallen first responders. Hundreds of firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel from across the country joined the Sept. 6 tribute at the Comerica Bank Tower, climbing 110 stories to symbolize the courage shown by firefighters in the World Trade Center.
“The funds help keep the tradition alive,” Baker said. “It's all donated to make sure they have the space to climb, any rentals that go with that, hydration, keeping the stairway cool, because it gets pretty hot in there with 400 people going up and down stairs.”
A Simple, “Clean” Way to Give
Baker said bingo halls like Betcha Bingo provide one of the “cleanest” and most straightforward ways for the public to support local firefighters. Because bingo funds are tax-free and funneled directly through charitable nonprofit accounts, the money bypasses layers of city bureaucracy.
“If [someone] donates to the department, it has to go through the city's budgeting process, so sometimes the cities will hold money and we don't get it,” Baker said. “[When] outside organizations donate to the union’s nonprofit charitable account specifically for the equipment, we turn around and go buy it.”
The timing couldn’t be better. The Texas Department of Insurance reports that from 2002 to 2019, cancer caused 66 percent of career firefighter line-of-duty deaths. In October, during National Fire Prevention Week, communities across the U.S. were encouraged to support prevention efforts and the mental and physical well-being of first responders.
“Our [fundraising] goals are for specific reasons, like cancer or mental health or some initiatives the department couldn't budget for, or money was tight,” Baker said.
A Bingo Hall with a Heart
Betcha Bingo Director Melodye Green said giving back to organizations like CHFD is a cornerstone of the company’s mission. The parlor donates roughly $125,000 each year to charitable causes across North Texas.
Betcha Bingo raises funds through both traditional paper games and video bingo. It hosts nightly sessions at 7:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., with additional games on weekends. The parlor, located at 2420 W. Irving Blvd., welcomes players ages 8 and older, making it a family-friendly destination for entertainment that gives back.
Green said bingo is different than many other kinds of gambling because it is affordable, and at least one person is guaranteed to win money every game.
Giving Back and Having Fun
Along with games each night of the week, Betcha Bingo keeps things exciting by regularly hosting themed events and player appreciation nights.
-
Oct. 25: Celebration for players with October birthdays with 1-cent paper bingo cards, half-priced video bingo, and free cake.
-
Oct. 27: Half-priced video bingo special night.
-
Oct. 31: Halloween Bash featuring giveaways, prizes, and “fun frights.”
These promotions highlight Betcha Bingo’s philosophy, creating a place where fun and philanthropy meet.
For local heroes like the Cedar Hill Firefighters Association, those wins go beyond the bingo cards. Each donation means better equipment, safer conditions, and renewed support for those who risk their lives daily to protect others.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!