Police investigate suspicious death
October 17, 2025
Grand Prairie—Police are investigating the death of an adult male discovered Saturday afternoon in Grand Prairie under what authorities describe as suspicious circumstances.
According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Shawnee Trace around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 after receiving a report of a deceased man.
When officers arrived, they found the man dead inside the home. Detectives at the scene determined that the death appeared suspicious and launched an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding it.
Authorities have not yet released the man’s identity pending notification of next of kin.
While the investigation remains ongoing, police said they are not currently searching for any outstanding suspects or witnesses.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
