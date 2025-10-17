Calendar
Irving
The Cat and the Canary
Oct. 19, 23–25
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.
A chilling mystery unfolds in this eerie stage production about an eccentric family, an inheritance, and a night of suspense that will leave audiences guessing until the end.
Food Truck Tuesdays
Oct. 21, 6–9 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.
Taste your way through a rotating selection of cuisines from local food trucks. Bring friends, family, and your appetite for this weekly outdoor food event.
Halloween Bike Night
Oct. 24, 6–9 p.m.
520 W. Airport Fwy.
Rev up for a Halloween celebration featuring a costume contest, food, and bike show. Prizes awarded for best costume and best ride.
Halloween Party
Oct. 24, 6 p.m.
3244-A Skyway Circle N.
Enjoy a spooky evening at this local studio filled with Halloween fun and surprises.
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
South Irving Library, 601 Schulze Dr.
Experience thrills and chills at this family-friendly Halloween celebration. Costumes encouraged; bring a bag for collecting treats.
JAMFEST
Oct. 25, 5 p.m.
Toyota Music Factory Plaza, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Join the 3rd Annual Jamfest for a night of live entertainment, food, and fun in the heart of Irving’s music district.
Eerie Irving 2025
Oct. 25, 6–10 p.m.
2221 E. State Hwy. 356
The Irving Parks and Recreation Department invites all ghosts and ghouls for a free night of family fun with games, entertainment, and spooky surprises.
Candy Trail ft. Haunted Halls
Oct. 25, 6 p.m.
Valley Ranch Office, 8830 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Bring the kids for games, candy, and a haunted house adventure. Includes a costume contest, petting zoo, and food trucks. Tickets $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
DFW Singles and Friends Halloween WICKED Bash!
Oct. 25, 7 p.m.–12 a.m.
350 E. Royal Ln., Bldg. 4, Ste. 123
Celebrate Halloween in style with DFW Singles and Friends. Dance the night away at this exclusive event limited to the first 500 registrants.
Cedar Hill
Ashley Brandt Book Signing
Oct. 19, 1–3 p.m.
5803 E. Northwest Hwy.
Meet mystery author Ashley Brandt at an exclusive signing event benefiting the Tri-City Animal Shelter.
Food Trucks in the Park
Oct. 23, 5–8 p.m.
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trl.
Enjoy a variety of local food trucks, music, and community fun in the park.
Historic Downtown Cedar Hill Spooky Tour
Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
Pioneer Park, 600 Cedar St.
Join Visit Cedar Hill and the Cedar Hill Museum of History for a guided evening tour filled with ghost stories and folklore.
Scare on the Square
Oct. 25, 6–8 p.m.
600 Cedar St.
Enjoy live performances, trick-or-treating, photo ops, and free family fun at this downtown Halloween celebration.
Coppell
Coppell Recreation Development Corporation Meeting
Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m.
255 E. Parkway Blvd.
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 24, 6:30–7:45 p.m.
123 E. Sandy Lake Rd.
A spooktacular evening with decorated trunks, candy, and family activities.
Scare on the Square
Oct. 25, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
Old Town Pavilion
Trick-or-treat through Old Town Coppell, enjoy festive decorations, and visit local businesses for a family-friendly adventure.
Pranam Kali Puja 2025
Oct. 25, 4–10 p.m.
Coppell Middle School
Join the 1st Year Celebration of Pranam Kali Puja with cultural activities, music, and community fellowship.
DeSoto
Special City Council Meeting
Oct. 20, 6–8 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Regular City Council Meeting
Oct. 21, 6–9 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
DeSoto Unplugged: A Community Fitness Experience
Oct. 21, 5–9 p.m.
DeSoto Recreation Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
A high-energy fitness event featuring wellness vendors, classes, and activities for all ages.
Sensory Spooktacular Night at We Rock the Spectrum
Oct. 24, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
901 N. Polk St., Ste. 370
A sensory-safe Halloween event with crafts, treats, and fun in a calm environment.
4th Annual First Ladies Brunch
Oct. 25, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
DeSoto Civic Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Celebrate PINK Warrior Survivors with speakers, fashion, and an inspiring morning of empowerment.
A Halloween Murder Mystery
Oct. 25, 7:30–9 p.m.
Corner Theater, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
A thrilling murder mystery play filled with twists, suspense, and Halloween spirit.
Duncanville
Boo Bash 25'
Oct. 24, 6–8 p.m.
1700 S. Main St.
A night of spooky fun and activities hosted by the Recreation Center and Fieldhouse.
Halloween Party
Oct. 25–26, 12–2 p.m.
454 E. Wheatland Rd.
Enjoy tattoos, games, candy, and baked goods for a two-day Halloween celebration.
Fall Fest
Oct. 25, 2–7 p.m.
111 W. Camp Wisdom Rd.
Family fun, food, and fellowship at this community fall festival.
Grand Prairie
Play in the Park
Oct. 20, 3–4 p.m.
PlayGrand Adventures, 2985 Epic Pl.
Outdoor fun for kids featuring bubbles, hula hoops, and messy activities.
District 1 Town Hall Meeting
Oct. 21, 6–8 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
Council Member Jorja Clemson hosts a meeting on local community issues.
Movie Nights: Corpse Bride
Oct. 23, 5–7 p.m.
Tony Shotwell Life Center, 2750 Graham St.
A family movie night with spooky vibes for Halloween week.
Main Street Fest
Oct. 24–26, 5 p.m.–12 a.m.
300 W. Main St.
Enjoy three days of live music, carnival rides, vendors, and family entertainment with free admission and parking.
HKMKT Night MKT 2025
Oct. 24–26, 5–10 p.m.
Asia Time Square, 2615 W. Pioneer Pkwy.
Celebrate the 39th anniversary of Hong Kong Market Place with food, shopping, and entertainment.
Forest of Fear 2025
Oct. 25, 6–10 p.m.
Loyd Park, 3401 Ragland Rd.
Drive through a Halloween forest filled with eerie sights and thrills.
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 25, 6:30–8 p.m.
2910 Corn Valley Rd.
Join St. Michael’s Youth Group for a family-friendly trunk-or-treat event.
Hutchins
City Council Meeting
Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m.
City Hall, 321 N. Main St.
Atwell Public Library Board Meeting
Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m.
City Hall, 321 N. Main St.
Lancaster
Wizard Wednesdays with Ethan
Oct. 22, 4 p.m.
Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Ancestry Help
Oct. 23, 5–6:30 p.m.
Library Computer Lab, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Learn how to trace your family roots with help from library staff.
Crafter-noon
Oct. 25, 12–1 p.m.
Library Computer Lab, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Enjoy a creative arts-and-crafts session with all supplies provided.
