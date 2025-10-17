GrapeFest winners announced
October 17, 2025
Grapevine—The 39th Annual GrapeFest, a wine experience presented by Bank of the West, was a hit and the competitions were hot
The winner of a six-night getaway to Barossa & Adelaide, South Australia, is Kassadi Phillips from Grapevine. She and her husband love to travel and are thrilled.
Team Juice Mamas crushed the competition in the GrapeStomp Grand Champion StompOff with 33.8 fluid ounces of juice. Cindy Matthews and Jennifer DeWolfe from Luling, TX, won the coveted Purple Foot Award.
Tommy Johnson from Pilot Point, TX, was the Grand Champion of the Champagne Cork Shoot-Off.
More than 500 participants took part in the 39th Annual GrapeFest Tennis and Pickleball Classic. They came from across the country and as far away as Hungary, Chile, Australia and France. The winner of the Open Singles Tennis Tournament was Matthis Ross from Upper Cumberworth, United Kingdom. Ross and Savan Chhabra from Irving, TX, together won the Open Doubles competition. The winner of the Pickleball Open Singles tournament was Travis Ignash from McKinney, TX. Ignash also won Open Doubles with his partner Blake Beshirs from Paris, TX.
SOURCE Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!