Mariachi band expands in second year
October 24, 2025
Cedar Hill—When Permenter Middle School orchestra teacher Nicolas Miranda created a mariachi band on campus, he wanted to help students connect with their culture.
“I’m really excited about this year, and these kids are wonderful,” Miranda said. “They sound really good. We want to show them that mariachi is a fun thing to do and an important part of their cultural heritage.”
Miranda grew up in the Rio Grande Valley where school mariachi competitions were a regular part of student life. He graduated from the University of North Texas and stayed in the area.
With the support of Dr. Derrick Walker, Cedar Hill ISD’s executive director of fine arts, and Elizabeth Judd, a Cedar Hill High School orchestra teacher, Miranda started a mariachi band last year.
“The concert experience is really fun, and every parent is really happy with this program,” Miranda said.
The band started with 15 students. Three students, violinists Esmerelda Mauricio and Isaias Valentine, and Guitarra de golpe player Vido Minarovic, were invited to the All-Region Performance last year.
This year, the mariachi band doubled in size to 30, and the number of All-Region performers jumped to seven.
Mauricio, Valentine, and Minarovic returned to All-Region, along with violinists Amy Martinez, Herberto Romo, Guadalupe Gonzalez and Cassandra Rodriguez.
“There’s always something new to it, and it’s a cultural experience,” Martinez said. “With playing violin, I learned that I’m capable of doing something I thought I couldn’t.”
Minarovic said it’s been special to “explore a culture that I didn’t get a chance to when I was younger. Returning to All-Region for the second year means that I’m working hard to be able to make this happen.”
With the program’s rapid growth, Miranda is looking for ways to keep enhancing it.
“The Mariachi Band will continue to grow. The community really connects with programs like these,” Miranda said. “We’ve had students from inside and outside the district come to Permenter for this program.”
SOURCE Cedar Hill ISD
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!