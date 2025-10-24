Chief Below returns to Cedar Hill ISD
October 24, 2025
Cedar Hill—In a world of immediate gratification, Cedar Hill ISD Chief of Police Carlos Below learned that patience is a virtue.
“My faith has taught me that delay is not a denial,” said Below, who started as Chief of Police on Sept. 2. “I knew that maybe my path, the timing was delayed, but it hadn’t been denied. I knew this was a calling. I loved the position I was in. It prepared me for this role.”
Below, who has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, originally applied to become CHISD’s Chief of Police in 2017. He was one of two finalists, but James Hawthorne was hired for the position.
Below, who was working in Mansfield ISD Police at the time, received a call from Hawthorne, seeing if he’d like to join CHISD as a Lieutenant (the department’s second in command).
Below accepted, thinking that Hawthorne – who was in his late 50s at the time – would retire soon.
After serving for eight years, Below accepted a position outside of law enforcement, as a human resources investigator in another district.
Upon Hawthorne’s retirement last month, he decided to apply again for the position that he sought nearly a decade ago.
“It’s great to be back,” Below said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to actually come back and be in this position to lead the district. We have really good people.”
Below said he learned a great deal working with Hawthorne and hopes to build upon many of the things they created.
“Chief Hawthorne was my mentor,” Below said. “He is a very good communicator. He really instilled in me to ensure you’re getting not just expedited information, but correct information. We want to have higher visibility and more community involvement. We want to start our own drone program and a K-9 program, which is now contracted.”
A native of Natchitoches, LA, Below was a police officer in New Orleans and Shreveport. He never expected to work in a school district until he moved to Mansfield after Hurricane Katrina.
“What’s kept me working in schools was seeing the impact that we had on kids and trying to help them before they committed crimes,” Below said. “I see some of those kids now, and they thank me for assisting them when they were in school. Now, they’re parents and some of their kids are already in school. It’s really cool when you see the fruits of your labor.”
Below earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Bellevue University and continued training at the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration. He furthered his education in leadership and management at the esteemed Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas, Leadership Command College.
Below is a happily married father of four adult children and a grandfather to one.
