Graduate accepted into Rice University program
October 24, 2025
Cedar Hill—Matthew Aribisala, a Class of 2020 Cedar Hill High School graduate, graduated from Sam Houston State University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
“I had a very good time at Cedar Hill,” Aribisala said. “Being part of the Longhorn Family has shaped me into the man I am today. I had great teachers who poured wisdom into me. They supported me when I was a young individual. They instilled great values in me, and it benefited me greatly in college.”
Aribisala, who balances academics and Division I college football, had two years of eligibility remaining on the gridiron.
He chose to play his final two years at Rice University, the second smallest school in Division I. Aribisala enrolled in the Master’s of Engineering, Management and Leadership (MEML) program.
“As soon as I enrolled, people from the program started reaching out to me,” said Aribisala, who plans to become a software engineer. “They love interacting with me. Everyone is very supportive and the classes aren’t too big, so you can get to know your professors.”
Aribisala attended Waterford Oaks Elementary, Joe Wilson Intermediate and Permenter Middle before attending CHHS, where he played in the early years of the Carlos Lynn Era.
Aribisala never considered Rice out of high school, even though former Longhorns, such as Driphus Jackson and Kirk Lockhart, started for the Owls. At 3-1, Rice is three victories away from clinching their third bowl game in four seasons.
He initially attended the United States Air Force Academy but ultimately decided it wasn’t a good fit for him.
Aribisala chose Sam Houston State because of its academics and relative proximity to Cedar Hill. He roomed with former Sam Houston punter Jadon Cardell, a 2021 Collegiate High School Graduate.
The duo helped the Bearkats reach their first bowl game in program history. The team finished 10-3 and defeated Georgia Southern in the New Orleans Bowl.
“We can make a bowl game and win Conference USA,” said Aribisala, who has tallied five tackles through the first three games. “I knew Rice would be a great place for me to come, academically and football-wise. Everyone in the football program feels like family, and we have the mindset to win.”
SOURCE Cedar Hill ISD
