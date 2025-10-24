CALENDAR
IRVING
Fritz Park Pumpkin Patch
Oct. 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Animal Experience at Fritz Park, 700 E. Oakdale Rd.
Presented by The Animal Connection Experience and the City of Irving, this family-friendly event offers pumpkins, animals, and affordable fun for all ages.
Mystery at the Masquerade: A Murder Mystery Brunch
Oct. 26, 12–2 p.m.
400 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Enjoy an afternoon of intrigue and indulgence as The Murder Mystery Co. presents a thrilling performance during a themed brunch. Costumes and masks are encouraged.
Food Truck Tuesdays
Oct. 28, 6–9 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.
Savor international cuisine from rotating food trucks each Tuesday evening at Levy Event Plaza. Enjoy live music and lakeside views in this weekly culinary event.
Experience Main Street – Halloween Event
Oct. 31, 6:30–9:30 p.m.
Main Street, Downtown Irving
Celebrate Halloween with a vendor market, food, candy, and the “Thriller” dance workshop, followed by a showing of Hocus Pocus (1993).
Halloween on the Plaza
Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
340 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Put on your costume and enjoy Halloween night with a live DJ, photo opportunities, and spooky drinks at this outdoor celebration.
CEDAR HILL
Fall Festival
Oct. 26, 5:30–8:30 p.m.
535 S. Clark Rd.
Bring your family and friends for an evening of seasonal fun featuring games, treats, and activities for all ages. Visitors are welcome from near and far.
City Council Meeting
Oct. 28, 6 p.m.
City Hall, 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100
Residents are invited to attend the Cedar Hill City Council meeting to learn about city initiatives and public business.
Food Trucks in the Park
Oct. 30, 5–8 p.m.
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trl.
Enjoy a variety of food trucks, live music, and a family-friendly atmosphere every Thursday through Nov. 20.
Día de los Muertos Celebration
Nov. 1, 12–2 p.m.
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trl.
Celebrate with live performances, crafts, and food at this free community event. Attendees may bring unframed photos of loved ones for the Community Ofrenda.
COPPELL
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 26, 4–6 p.m.
425 S. Heartz Rd.
Come in costume for a fun afternoon of games and candy with friends and neighbors. All are welcome.
City Council Meeting
Oct. 28, 6 p.m.
City Hall, 255 E. Parkway Blvd.
The Coppell City Council will meet to discuss community developments and local matters.
Halloween Family Fun Night
Oct. 28, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Rd.
Families are invited for stories, games, and Halloween fun. Costumes encouraged for all ages.
Teen Halloween Movie Night
Oct. 29, 5–7 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Rd.
Celebrate spooky season with a movie and snacks during this relaxed event for teens.
Remember Me: A Día de los Muertos Movie Event
Nov. 1, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Rd.
Enjoy a screening of Coco and add to the community ofrenda honoring loved ones. Refreshments provided.
Dracula – Ballet With a Bite
Nov. 1, 7 p.m.
505 Travis St.
The Ballet Ensemble of Texas performs Thom Clower’s dynamic adaptation of Dracula. Now in its third season, this production has become a community favorite.
DESOTO
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 26, 4:30–6:30 p.m.
1437 W. Pleasant Run Rd.
Bring the family for free candy, games, hayrides, and more. Costumes encouraged at this community event.
CPAC Meeting
Oct. 27, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
The Community Police Advisory Committee meets to discuss safety and community outreach efforts.
Pumpkin Painting
Oct. 28, 5:30–7 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Teens ages 13–18 can paint pumpkins in a free, drop-in workshop while supplies last.
Jewelry Upcycle Workshop
Oct. 30, 5–7 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Transform old jewelry into new creations in this hands-on class. All materials provided.
October Fun Festival
Oct. 31, 6–8 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Enjoy bounce houses, food trucks, candy, and a costume contest for a chance to win prizes.
DUNCANVILLE
Duncanville Community and Economic Development Corporation Meeting
Oct. 27, 6–9 p.m.
203 E. Wheatland Rd.
Public meeting on business growth and economic initiatives within the city.
Grand Opening Party – Lin & Jen’s Hats On
Oct. 30, 5–7 p.m.
204 N. Main St., Ste. 101
Celebrate the grand opening of Lin & Jen’s Hats On with refreshments and a drawing for a custom hat.
Jazzercise Glow Party
Nov. 1, 10:30 a.m.
Duncanville Recreation Center, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Join instructors Stormy and Caroline for a high-energy workout benefiting local animal shelters. $10.29 entry fee; donations welcome.
GRAND PRAIRIE
HKMKT Night Market
Oct. 26, 5–10 p.m.
Asia Times Square, 2625 W. Pioneer Pkwy.
Celebrate the 39th anniversary of Hong Kong Market Place with food vendors, shopping, and live entertainment. Admission is free.
Main Street Fest
Oct. 26, 5–11:50 p.m.
Downtown Grand Prairie, 300 W. Main St.
Enjoy live music, carnival rides, arts and crafts, food vendors, and family-friendly attractions. Admission and parking are free.
City Council Development Committee Meeting
Oct. 27, 4:30–6 p.m.
City Council Briefing Room, 300 W. Main St.
Meeting to discuss city planning and development projects. Public welcome.
Domestic Violence Awareness Candlelight Vigil
Oct. 28, 6 p.m.
Public Safety Building, 1525 Arkansas Ln.
Hosted by the Grand Prairie Police Department in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Movie Nights: Coco
Oct. 30, 5–7 p.m.
Tony Shotwell Life Center, 2750 Graham St.
Celebrate Halloween with a free screening of Coco at the community center.
Street ’N Treat
Oct. 31, 5–9 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
Enjoy games, inflatables, face painting, a petting zoo, and trick-or-treating. Food trucks will be on-site.
HUTCHINS
Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting
Oct. 27, 6 p.m.
City Hall, 321 N. Main St.
The Planning & Zoning Commission meets to review development proposals and community growth plans. Public attendance is welcome.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!