Fatal collision under investigation
October 24, 2025
Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one man dead Thursday evening, Oct. 16, in the 3900 block of East Main Street.
According to police, the collision occurred around 6 p.m. when a Corvette traveling westbound at a high rate of speed struck a Dodge Ram flatbed wrecker that was making a left turn while towing two vehicles.
The driver of the wrecker suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. The driver and sole occupant of the Corvette died at the scene after sustaining fatal injuries.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.
Police said the crash remains under investigation, and no additional details were immediately available.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!