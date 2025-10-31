Community Calendar
IRVING
The Mint Exchange Expo
Nov. 2
Irving Convention Center
500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
The Mint Exchange Expo brings a refreshing take on trading card shows to the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas! Spend the weekend connecting with fellow TCG enthusiasts, discovering rare finds, and building your collection in a fun and welcoming atmosphere.
Annual DFW Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival
Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza
501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.
Celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander heritage in the United States. Enjoy colorful kites, thrilling dragon boat races, cultural performances, a lantern festival, traditional Asian cuisine, arts and crafts, and more during this vibrant community celebration.
Sleeping Beauty in a Dazzling Light Show
Nov. 2, 3:30 & 6:30 p.m.
Irving Arts Center
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 300
Experience “Sleeping Beauty” like never before! Dancers in glow-in-the-dark costumes bring this timeless ballet to life in a luminous performance blending classic storytelling and cutting-edge visual artistry.
TechCon365
Nov. 3–7
Irving Convention Center
500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
A five-day technology event featuring 130+ sessions and 25 workshops covering Microsoft 365, Teams, Power Platform, Copilot, and AI. Network with top industry experts and gain insights to enhance your digital workplace solutions.
Friends of the Irving Library Book Sale
Nov. 5, 1–3 p.m.
3000 Rock Island Rd.
The Friends warehouse is filled with gently used donations and library materials. These members-only sales are held monthly (excluding January, June, and July). Memberships can be purchased at the door.
An Autumn Reverie
Nov. 5, 7 p.m.
Irving Arts Center
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.
The Lone Star Youth Orchestra opens its 27th season with a stirring concert featuring works by Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Strauss, and Beethoven. A must-see performance of classical excellence.
Irving Heritage District First Friday Date Night
Nov. 7, 5 p.m.
Irving Heritage District
Irving Blvd. & Main St.
This monthly event highlights small businesses in Irving’s downtown district. Enjoy dinner from participating Main Street restaurants and experience the charm of a local evening out.
The Cat and the Canary
Nov. 7–8, 7:30 p.m.
Dupree Theater
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.
A thrilling mystery unfolds as a family gathers to hear a will and faces suspicion, madness, and murder in this chilling production of a classic gothic play.
Second Saturdays at Irving Archives & Museum
Nov. 8
Irving Archives and Museum
801 W. Irving Blvd.
Explore engaging exhibits for free and enjoy interactive hands-on activities bringing history and culture to life for visitors of all ages.
Eerie Irving 2025 (Reschedule)
Nov. 8, 6–10 p.m.
2221 E. State Hwy 356
The Parks and Recreation Department invites families to a fun, spooky evening featuring costumes, games, and entertainment for all ages.
CEDAR HILL
Rolling Hills Adventures Dungeons and Dragons (DND) Guild
Nov. 6, 5:30–9 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center
310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Step into a world of magic, monsters, and imagination in this monthly D&D event for all experience levels.
Girl Talk
Nov. 7, 6–8 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center
310 E. Parkerville Rd.
A confidence-building event for girls featuring mentorship, creativity, and fun in a supportive community.
Fall Beautification Day
Nov. 8, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Signature Park
450 Pioneer Trail
Join neighbors for a citywide cleanup day. Supplies provided; volunteers receive service hour certificates.
Animal Encounter
Nov. 8, 11–11:30 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
W FM 1382
Meet one of the center’s animal ambassadors and learn about wildlife through fun, interactive storytelling.
Wingspan Game Day
Nov. 8, 1–3 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
W FM 1382,
Join Dogwood Canyon and the Perot Museum’s Board Game Club for a fun, strategy-based bird-themed board game event.
COPPELL
From the Voice of a Native American
Nov. 2, 3–3:30 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N. Heartz Rd.
Lance Tahmahkera, great-grandson of Comanche Chief Quanah Parker, shares family stories and authentic artifacts in this cultural celebration of Native American Month.
Girls Night Out
Nov. 6, 5–8 p.m.
465 S. Denton Tap Rd.
Join us for a night of laughter, shopping, and friendship at Jabo’s Ace Hardware & The Cove Gifts for Girls Night Out 2025.
Big Book Sale
Nov. 6 & 8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N. Heartz Rd.
Choose from gently used DVDs, books, magazines, and puzzles. Free admission Saturday and Sunday. Hosted by the Friends of the Coppell Public Library.
Craft Fair
Nov. 8, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
345 W. Bethel Rd.
Shop handcrafted goods, start holiday shopping, and support local artisans at this free community event.
Holiday Market
Nov. 8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
St. Ann Catholic Parish
180 Samuel Blvd.
Enjoy a beloved tradition featuring 30+ vendors, baked goods, and raffle prizes — a perfect way to kick off the holidays!
Lions Club SPOT Screening
Nov. 8, 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N. Heartz Rd.
Preliminary vision screenings for children ages 6 months to 5 years to promote early detection and awareness of visual impairments.
DESOTO
Regular City Council Meeting
Nov. 4, 5:30–7 p.m.
DeSoto City Hall
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Free Tree Giveaway Celebrating Arbor Day
Nov. 7, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
DeSoto Town Center
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Join us for a free tree giveaway in celebration of Arbor Day! Support community greening and take home a new tree.
Couples’ Sneaker Ball
Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
The Emerald Center
901 N. Polk St. #101
Celebrate love and style at this formal-meets-sneakers night filled with music, dancing, and fun photo moments.
Reading Tails: Reading With Dogs
Nov. 8, 2–3 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Children can build reading confidence by reading aloud to therapy dogs from the Heart of Texas Therapy Dogs program.
Grand Re-Opening for YPIC
Nov. 8, 2 p.m.
150 Dalton Dr.
J3 Presents The 2nd Annual 90’s Throwback Dance Affair
Nov. 8, 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Forever Swing Dallas Event Venue
2021 N. Hampton Rd.
Dance the night away to classic 90’s hits with DJ J3 at this lively community event.
DUNCANVILLE
Lego Maniacs
Nov. 3, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library
James Collins Blvd.
Children can have fun building and creating with LEGO® bricks in this engaging hands-on session.
Ready, Set, Grow!
Nov. 4, 7:45 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Learn the science of growing plants in this interactive gardening class that combines fun and education.
Dia de los Muertos
Nov. 6, 6–8 p.m.
Bodega Provisions
626 S. Cedar Ridge Rd.
Celebrate Día de los Muertos with food, drinks, and cultural reflection in this festive evening event.
Behind Enemy Lines & Redtails Veterans Movies in the Park
Nov. 8, 4–10 p.m.
Armstrong Park
100 James Collins Blvd.
Celebrate Veterans Day with a motorcycle show and outdoor screenings of two powerful military films.
GRAND PRAIRIE
City Council Meeting
Nov. 4, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
City Hall
300 W. Main St.
Triple Play Trivia
Nov. 5, 7–10 p.m.
1015 Ikea Pl.
Free to play! Test your knowledge in themed trivia rounds: Entertainment, Nerd Alert, and Pot Luck.
Thanksgiving of Hope Community Dinner
Nov. 6, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Pioneer Event Center
1025 W. Pioneer Pkwy.
Share a free community meal and celebrate gratitude with neighbors in a warm, welcoming setting.
Texas Arbor Day
Nov. 7, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Kirby Creek Nature Center
3303 Corn Valley Rd.
Next Stop Comedy
Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
Fire House Gastro Park
321 W. Main St.
An evening of laughter with a rotating lineup of top comedians performing live.
Farmers Market
Nov. 8, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Market Square
120 W. Main St.
Shop local vendors and discover fresh produce, handmade goods, and more.
Craft Fair and Business Expo
Nov. 8, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
First Baptist Grand Prairie
950 Mayfield Rd.
Browse unique crafts and local businesses while supporting community causes.
Shop Nottingham
Nov. 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Westfork Presbyterian Church
908 Santerre St.
Kick off your holiday shopping at this festive community marketplace.
HUTCHINS
City Council Meeting
Nov. 3, 5:30 p.m.
City Hall
321 N. Main St.
Parks & Recreation Board Meeting
Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m.
City Hall
321 N. Main St.
LANCASTER
Wizard Wednesdays with Ethan
Nov. 5, 4 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Ancestry Help
Nov. 6, 5–6:30 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Learn to research your family tree and trace your lineage at this helpful genealogy session.
Slow Burn Blues Weekend – Miss Marcy & Her Texas SugarDaddys
Nov. 7, 7:30–11 p.m.
The Historic Lancaster Theatre
118 Historic Town Square
Experience a soulful night of blues featuring Miss Marcy & Her Texas SugarDaddys and Mister Fantastic in downtown Lancaster.
Slow Burn Blues Weekend – Jr. Boy
Nov. 8, 7–11 p.m.
The Historic Lancaster Theatre
118 Historic Town Square
Enjoy an electrifying evening of authentic Texas blues featuring Jr. Boy, Kerrie Lepai Jones, and Bnois King Band.
