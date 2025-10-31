From the City of Coppell: Library Closure for Roof Replacement
October 31, 2025
The Cozby Library and Community Commons will close temporarily for a roof replacement beginning Monday, November 10, and will remain closed for at least two weeks. During the expected six-week project, two weeks are needed to apply a hot tar surface, which produces a very strong and unpleasant odor, creating an undesirable environment for library visitors. Weather conditions may impact the closure timeframe. A reopening date will be announced as soon as possible.
During this closure, no items will be due, all holds will be extended, and the book drop will be inaccessible. Check our calendar to find out which programs were canceled, rescheduled, or relocated.
Other impacts are expected during this time including limited parking, noise, room reservations, and Drive-Thru window access. Find all updates on our website coppelltx.gov/library.
