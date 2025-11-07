Community Calendar
Second Sunday Funday
Nov. 9, 1-4 p.m.
Irving Arts Center
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.
A space to make art with the family for FREE! Get inspired by our galleries and make a take-home masterpiece!
Second Sunday Guided Gallery Tour
Nov. 9, 2 p.m.
Irving Arts Center
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 300
Self-guided tours may be taken at any time. The galleries are open from noon to 5PM Tuesday through Saturday.
Irving Veterans Day Ceremony
Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m.
Jack D. Huffman Community Building
801 W. Irving Blvd.
Final Food Truck Tuesday
Nov. 11, 6-9 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza
501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.
Rotating dozens of food trucks ready to serve up cuisine that will take you on a delectable journey across the world in your own backyard!
Las Colinas Light Club
Nov. 12-13, 5-10 p.m.
Mandalay Canal Walk
215 Mandalay Canal
The twice-monthly music series is the mid-week break we all deserve, complete with cocktails, exclusive restaurant partners, gondola rides and a sound-activated light show. Light Club is free to attend, with a new live music guest and light show featured each night of the series. Experience it for yourself this fall on the Mandalay Canal.
Gondola Adventures will be on site, offering 15-minute rides for $15 per person. Walk-ups only. Zelle, Venmo or cash is accepted.
Mug Shots
Nov. 14, 2 p.m.
West Irving Library
4444 W. Rochelle Rd.
Learn to create quick delicious treats in less then 20 minutes.
Lifeguard Recruitment Event
Nov. 15, 10 a.m.
North Lake Natatorium
5001 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Toyota Music Factory on Tap! Friendsgiving
Nov. 15, 5-9 p.m.
The Plaza at Toyota Music Factory
340 West Las Colinas Blvd.
Get ready for a Friendsgiving celebration you won’t want to miss! Evening of seasonal sips, great company, and good vibes at Toyota Music Factory on Tap: Friendsgiving!
Cedar Hill
City Council Meeting
Nov. 11, 6 p.m.
City Hall, 285 Uptown Blvd. Bldg. 100
Women's Hiking Meet-up at Dogwood Canyon
Nov. 13, 9-10 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W FM 1382
Ladies looking for a hiking meet-up can join other ladies at Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center on the second Thursday of the month. *Trails are subject to closure due to extreme weather or saturation from recent rain.
Privet Removal Event
Nov. 13, 9 -11 a.m.
Cedar Mountain Preserve, 1300 FM1382
Cedar Hill is teaming up with Dallas County Parks and Open Space for a hands-on adventure! Join us at Cedar Mountain Preserve on November 15 as we take on the invasive Privet and help restore the beauty of our local trails.
Project Feeder Watch Sign-up and Session
Nov. 15, 11 a.m. – noon
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W FM 1382
Do you like watching birds? Did you know that you can help birds by just watching them?
Join us for Project FeederWatch Sign-up and Session where we will learn how to help bird populations just by sitting and watching them!
Project FeederWatch is a program run by Cornell University's Lab of Ornithology. It is a Community Science program that encourages people to watch birds at feeders, in their backyard, or anywhere you can sit and watch birds to help researchers understand the fluctuation in bird populations around the country.
In this session you will learn how to sign-up to join the program, how to make a count, and where you can watch some birds even if you don't feed them in your own yard.
Coppell
Holiday House
Nov. 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Coppell High School
185 W Parkway Blvd.
Join us for a festive day of handcrafted goods, artisanal treats, and one-of-a-kind gifts perfect for everyone on your list. From homemade jams and baked goods to handmade jewelry, seasonal décor, and unique artisan finds, you’ll discover something special at every booth.
Big Book Sale
Nov. 9, 12-4 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N Heartz Rd.
Choose from a variety of gently used DVDs, books, magazines, and puzzles! Free admission for everyone on Saturday and Sunday. Hosted by the Friends of the Coppell Public Library.
City Council Meeting
Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m.
City Council
255 E Parkway Blvd.
Veterans Plaza Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Nov. 11, 6 p.m.
255 Parkway Blvd.
Come celebrate the ribbon cutting of Coppell‘s new Veterans Plaza, a space to honor our veterans and reflect upon the service and sacrifice of our military members. See the brand-new memorial lit up at night for the first time, enjoy light refreshments and a word from keynote speaker, Mark Smits. A themed drone show will light up the sky and conclude the commemorative evening.
Fall Plant Swap
Nov. 15 9-10 a.m.
Andy Brown Park
260 E Parkway Blvd.
Bring your plants for our fall plant swap! We will meet at the picnic tables at Andy Brown Park East. We had a really big turnout for our last plant swap. So start getting your plants ready for Nov. 15. Bring plants, veggies, pots or seeds to swap!
DeSoto
Veterans Affairs Committee Meeting
Nov. 10, 6-8 p.m.
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
Thursday Line Dance For Beginners
Nov. 13, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
360 E Beltline Rd. Ste. 360
Line Dance for beginners, yes you can learn. Come join us.
Complementary margaritas and wine
Fall Festival ‘Apples of Gold’
Nov. 15, 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
310 Roaring Springs Dr.
Please join us for our annual Fall Festival 2025 - "Apples of Gold" in our Church Life Center. This event is open to the community and admission is free! We'll have free live music and free kids activities.
Other features with items available for purchase will include vendor shopping, bake sale, coffee & hot apple cider bar, barbecue brisket lunch, silent auction, live auction, prize drawings, and more apple-themed fun!
Opportunities for business sponsorships are available at very nominal prices. Your business will be featured for 12 months on our church website, with multiple mentions on this Facebook page as well as recognition during the event.
2025 Veterans Gala
Nov. 15, 7-11 p.m.
City Hall
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
The City of DeSoto Veterans Affairs Committee invites all local veterans and their families to attend our annual Veterans Gala on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, a heartfelt evening dedicated to celebrating your courage, service, and sacrifice.
This event is free for veterans (two (2) tickets max), and we encourage community partners and local businesses to help make it possible by sponsoring a table for our honored guests.
Sunday Soul Session
Nov. 9, 6:30-8 p.m.
Red Fit Nutrition
129 W Wheatland Rd.
End your week on the right foot with Dr. Sapphire. Our Sunday Soul Session is curated to nourish your spirit. We'll groove to soulful line dances, focusing on joyful movement that gets you centered and ready for the week ahead. All levels welcome!
Craftastic
Nov. 11, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library
James Collins Blvd.
Craft something fantastic by hand!
Create with paper crafts, collage, and other simple projects.
For adults, but open to all ages.
Duncan Switch Street Market
Nov. 15, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
199-101 N Santa Fe Trl.
Local businesses on Main Street will also have a variety of activities happening within walking distance of the market. Come on out and enjoy the market with us if you are within walking or biking distance. Get out and enjoy the weather.
Read to Dogs
Nov. 15, 2-3 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library
James Collins Blvd.
Children practice their reading skills to trained therapy dogs.
Grand Prairie
Paws for Reading
Nov. 10, 5-6 p.m.
Prairie Paws Animal Shelter
2222 W Warrior Trl.
Sit and read with a four-legged friend at Prairie Paws.
Council Member John Lopez Town Hall Meeting
Nov. 12, 6-8 p.m.
Lake Ridge Operations Center
5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy.
Join Council Member John Lopez for a District 4 Town Hall Meeting to address community interests concerning the City of Grand Prairie.
Public Meetings - Parks Master Plan
Nov. 11, 6-7:30 p.m.
Grand Peninsula Community Center and Gym
2603 N. Grand Peninsula Dr.
Betty Warmack Library
760 Bardin Rd.
Dalworth Recreation Center, 2012 Spikes St.
Epic Harvest Hustle
Nov. 15, 8 a.m.
Epic Center, 2960 Epic Pl.
Get ready for the inaugural Epic Harvest Hustle 5K at The Epic in Grand Prairie for a fun-filled race that's perfect for the whole family.
This event is perfect for seasoned runners, walkers or anyone looking for a fun way to get active. The course will take you along the scenic trail at The Epic, providing a beautiful backdrop. But the fun doesn't stop at the finish line! We'll have an Epic after-party with activities for the kids and plenty of post-race celebration for everyone.
Farmers Market
Nov. 15, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
120 W. Main St.
Join us in celebrating the rich diversity of our community as you peruse the market's offerings and connect with local producers
Community Lot Sale
Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Tony Shotwell Life Center, 2750 Graham St.
Sell your trinkets, clothes, shoes, toys, and more at the Tony Shotwell Life Center!
Texas Classic Futurity, Derby and Oaks
Nov. 15, 6 p.m.
Lone Star Park1000 Lone Star Pkwy.
CLOSING NIGHT of the 2025 Fall Meeting of Champions at Lone Star Park.
Lion’s Club Sock Hop
Nov. 15, 7-10 p.m.
Los Cowboys Events, 1129 E Jefferson St.
You’re invited to a night of fun, food, music, and fundraising!
Join the Grand Prairie Host Lions Club, Grand Prairie Host Familia Lions Club , and DFW Cyber Lions Club as we roll back to the 1950’s for a night full of classic diner vibes!
We're raising funds to support PlayGrand Adventures and ongoing Lions community service projects across the DFW Metroplex.
Hutchins
Notice of Possible Quorum - City Council and EDC
Nov. 11, 12-1 p.m.
City Hall, 321 North Main St.
Keep Hutchins Beautiful
Nov. 11, 6 p.m.
City Hall, 321 North Main St.
STEM Kit Showcase
Nov. 13, 4:45 p.m.
Atwell Library, 300 N. Denton St.
Lancaster
City Council Regular Meeting
Nov. 10, 7-9 p.m.
City Hall, 211 N. Henry St.
Wizard Wednesdays with Ethan
Nov. 12, 4p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Ancestry Help
Nov. 13, 5-6:30 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Have you ever wanted to know who your ancestors are? Find out the answers to your questions at Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library! We can get you on the right path! There is limited seating so please call in advance.
Turkey Bowl 2025
Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Senior Life Center, 240 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Get ready for a festive day of fun, community spirit, and Thanksgiving cheer! Residents are welcome to come out and enjoy exciting activities, connect with local resources, and take part in family-friendly games. Plus, we’ll be giving away FREE turkeys (while supplies last) to help families prepare for the holiday season.
