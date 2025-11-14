Hernández named Superintendent of the Year
November 14, 2025
Irving—Irving ISD Superintendent of Schools Magda A. Hernández has been selected for the Professional Recognition Award – Superintendent of the Year by the Lone Star State School Counselor Association (LSSSCA).
The Superintendent of the Year Award recognizes a superintendent who has shown outstanding commitment to comprehensive school counseling programs. This leader demonstrates vision, collaboration, and unwavering support for the role of school counselors in fostering student academic, social/emotional, and career development.
“Superintendent Hernandez has consistently demonstrated exceptional support for school counseling programs across Irving ISD,” Julie Soberanis, director of guidance, counseling and college readiness for Irving ISD, said. “Her commitment is evident in her strategic staffing decisions – ensuring elementary, middle and high school students alike have access to multiple, highly qualified counselors. Particularly, every elementary campus is equipped with at least two counselors, a significant investment that far exceeds the norm in surrounding districts, where typically only one counselor is assigned per campus. This proactive approach reflects her deep understanding of the critical role counselors play in supporting students’ academic, social and emotional development.”
That steadfast commitment to student well-being and counselor support has earned Superintendent Hernández well-deserved recognition at the state level.
“This incredible honor is truly humbling,” Hernández said. “I am deeply grateful to the school counselors, staff, and students who inspire me every day. This recognition celebrates not just my work, but the dedication of everyone in our schools who champion student success and make a lasting impact on their lives.”
Hernández was honored during the 2025 LSSSCA Annual Conference on Nov. 3.
SOURCE Irving ISD
