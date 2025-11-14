Betcha Bingo builds funds, friendships
Irving has no shortage of entertainment options, but none quite like Betcha Bingo. /Photo by Zach Freeman
Article paid for by Betcha Bingo
Where everybody knows your name
A drive worth making
Friendships that stand the test of time
More than a game
Specials and more information
A night of numbers might just lead to lifelong connections. Betcha Bingo has quietly become one of the city’s most welcoming community hubs and a spot where chance and friendship intersect. For many regulars, it’s not about the money or even the game. It’s about belonging.
Betcha Bingo has been part of Tina Cherry’s life for 35 years. She’s watched it evolve, seen the décor change, the games modernize, and new players come through the doors, but she said the atmosphere and positive attitudes have always stayed the same.
“I come to Betcha Bingo because the people are friendly,” Cherry said. “They make you feel welcome. I enjoy bingo in itself, and love to win, but that's about it, just the family friendliness that they have here.”
Cherry has spent countless evenings here, catching up with old friends, greeting familiar faces, and cheering as numbers are called. She had one of her biggest wins — a $1,200 jackpot— just a few weeks ago and she’s quick to say that it’s not the money that keeps her coming back.
“Even if I didn't win, I would still come back,” she said. “It's the friendliness, the people make you feel welcome. It’s safe here too. Sometimes on specials, they do food, they give giveaways certain nights. It’s cheaper than going to the grocery store sometimes.”
For some, Betcha Bingo’s warmth and hospitality are worth traveling miles to be part of it. Angela Littlefield and her husband make the drive from Lancaster just to spend their evenings here.
The Littlefields have been making the trip for about two years, but her enthusiasm makes it sound like she’s been part of the family forever. Her biggest win — $3,000 — was exciting, but ultimately, she said it was friends and the people that brought her to the parlor and that keep her coming back.
“It's fun for me and my husband. We like coming to Betcha,” Angela Littlefield said.
Tina Leuschner and Glen Leuschner met their best friend, Ronnie Valentine, seven years ago through Betcha Bingo. Today, the group is inseparable. They regularly return to the parlor to play bingo, have dinner together and even go on group vacations.
“I wouldn’t trust anybody else with my life but them two,” Valentine said. “When I need help, I'm single, I call on them.”
While some friendships at Betcha Bingo begin at the next table over, others go back decades. Deborah Brown and Deborah Johnson, both 63 years old, have been best friends since grade school. Their bond is as strong as ever—and Betcha Bingo is one of the places that keeps them connected.
“We love it here,” Brown said. “We love Sam, Monty, and all the workers. We love the environment. We just love the people. They always greet you with a smile”
“We’ve met a lot of good people here. We’ve made a lot of friends,” Johnson added. “We’ve been coming for a long time, and we still love every bit of it.”
Whether it’s helping a first-timer learn the ropes or giving back to the community through frequent donations, Betcha Bingo makes sure everyone feels part of something bigger.
Its affordability is another major draw. With game buy-ins that cost less than a movie ticket and chances to win hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars, it’s an accessible, entertaining night out for anyone.
At its core, Betcha Bingo isn’t just about winning—it’s about connection. Friendships blossom between tables. Families come together. People find joy in the little things whether that’s a friendly laugh, a shared meal or a lucky streak.
Regular attendees say the staff knows the regulars by name. Birthdays and anniversaries are remembered and celebrated. People connect face-to-face on a level that’s becoming rarer and rarer in an increasingly impersonal world.
From longtime regulars like Cherry to newcomers like the Littlefields and the ever-loyal Deborah duo, the sentiment is the same: Betcha Bingo is more than a place for games; it’s a community.
Betcha Bingo is located at 2420 W. Irving Blvd. Kids age 8 and older are allowed inside the parlor. Nov. 29, Betcha Bingo will celebrate birthdays for all those born in November with one free half-pay video bingo session. Nov. 24, Betcha will host a half price video bash with $5 half pay video, $10 full pay video and six sets for $3. Nov. 26, Betcha will be giving away T-shirts for one night only. Attendees will receive $2 cash back for each Thursday session they wear the shirt to in the future. On Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, players will have 10 chances to win $1,000 during the daytime session. Attendees can also get a full pay, half pay video, and early birds for $40 or $60 for both sessions.
Betcha Bingo holds sessions at 7:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. each night with additional sessions on the weekends. For the month of November, Betcha Bingo has new daytime and late-night operating hours. The parlor will now hold games Wednesday Thursday and Friday: 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is open Saturday for games at 2:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Night owls can stop on by for additional games Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday for games at 10:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.
