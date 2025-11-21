Community Calendar
Irving
Las Colinas Volunteer Day
Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – noon
4140 Valley View Ln.
Volunteering together at the Irving Animal Shelter. Family and friends are welcome to join.
Fall Family Hike
Nov. 23, 10 a.m.
351 Ranchview Dr.
A chance to connect with other families with young kids, explore nature, and end with snacks.
Pupcakes & Pastries
Nov. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
3601 Regent Blvd.
You’ll learn how to bake and decorate a Pupcake for the special furbaby in your life — using all-natural, dog-safe ingredients from R&B Dog Bakery. Grab your tickets.
Holiday Market
Nov. 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Get ready to kick off the holiday season with a festive day of shopping, sweets, and community cheer!
Pokémon Art Workshop
Nov. 24, 2:30 p.m.
West Irving Library, 4444 W. Rochelle Rd.
Kids dive into drawing their favorite Pokémon starting with Eevee and others!
Book Lover's Happy Hour: Leave 'Em Laughing
Nov. 24, 6 p.m.
South Irving Library, 601 Schulze Dr.
Humor is said to be the hardest thing to write. Readers are invited to share which authors made them laugh.
7th Annual Thanksgiving Fest
Nov. 24, 6-8 p.m.
Canales Furniture Irving, 3560 W. Airport Fwy.
Movie Time: Free Birds
Nov. 25, 2:30 p.m.
West Irving Library, 4444 W. Rochelle Rd.
A silly turkey film about turkeys going back in time to the first Thanksgiving to get turkeys off the menu.
Friendsgiving
Nov. 25, 4-6 p.m.
8200 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Stop by, share a smile, and celebrate friendship and gratitude together!
Mystery at the Masquerade: A Murder Mystery Dinner
Nov. 26, 6 p.m.
400 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Don your best mask and prepare to solve the crime as The Murder Mystery Co. takes the stage. Costumes Encouraged!
Experience Main Street - Small Business Saturday
Nov. 29, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Main Street Plaza
127 Main St.
Cedar Hill
Free Food Drive Through Food Distribution
Nov. 26, 9-11 a.m.
820 W. Wintergreen Rd.
Food Distribution Ministry will be providing FREE FOOD to all those that come to our Cedar Hill campus!
You Up Next - Live Music Talent Showcase
Nov. 26, 5-7 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Musicians of all levels coming together for performances, jams, and connection! Registration is required.
Group Hike at Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
Nov. 29, 9-10 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center. 1206 W FM 1382
Join us at 9am on the Last Saturday of the month for a group hike. Gather at the Visitor Center entrance, check in, then head out on the trails.
Turkey Trot Dog Walk
Nov. 29, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
1570 FM-1382 W.
Bring your friendly dog for a 1-mile walk along Joe Poole Lake. Tri-City Animal Shelter will have adoptable pups to meet!
Thanksgiving Mindful Birding
Nov. 29, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W FM 1382
Relax with mindful birdwatching at the Cabin overlook.
Coppell
Thanksgiving Harvest Art Camp
Nov. 24-25, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St.
A 2-day art adventure for kids over Thanksgiving break.
Wild by Nature - Insects
Nov. 24, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Hands-on insect exploration for kids.
Tike Adventures - Crafting Turkeys
Nov. 25, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Learn about turkeys and craft your own. Ages 2+.
Charity Thanksgiving Workouts for Metrocrest Services
Nov. 26-29, 8-9 a.m.
272 Parkway Blvd.
Bring a canned good to join free group workouts.
DeSoto
Acapulco’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal
Nov. 23, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
225 E. Belt Line Rd.
Free community Thanksgiving meal.
Another Night of Comedy
Nov. 29, 7-10 p.m.
Unique Visions Upscale Event Center
324 S. Hampton Rd.
A night of comedy with featured comedians and VIP drink specials.
Duncanville
Dallas Cards & More Holiday Gift Show
Nov. 22-23, 5 p.m.
800 N. Main St.
Holiday shopping, giveaways, and VIP perks.
UNIDOS: Thanksgiving Meeting
Nov. 25, 6-7 p.m.
206 James Collins Blvd.
Spanish-language community meeting with police Q&A and turkey giveaway.
Grand Prairie
Prairie Lights Sneak A Peek Walk
Nov. 23, 6 p.m.
Lynn Creek Park
5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy.
Cyclin' with the Mayor Prairie Lights Ride
Nov. 24, 6:30 p.m.
300 W Main St.
Mayor's Reindeer Rumble
Nov. 25, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Ridge HOA Clubhouse
100 Lakeridge Pwy.
Free Dance Class
Nov. 25, 6:45-7:30 p.m.
2900 Epic Pl.
Grand Prairie Turkey Trot 5K
Nov. 27, 8 a.m.
2410 N. Carrier Pkwy.
Prairie Lights
Nov. 27–Dec. 1, 6-10 p.m.
Lynn Creek Park
5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy.
Record Store Day Black Friday
Nov. 28, 8 a.m.–9 p.m.
2955 S. State Hwy. 360.
Lancaster
City Council Regular Meeting
Nov. 24, 7-9 p.m.
City Hall
211 N. Henry St.
Wizard Wednesdays with Ethan
Nov. 26, 4 p.m.
Library Conference Room
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
