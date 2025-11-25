City of Coppell Kicks Off Annual Holiday Scavenger Hunt
November 25, 2025
COPPELL, TX – It’s time to hunt for some holiday fun! The annual Holiday Scavenger Hunt is back and runs from Monday, December 1, 2025, to Monday, January 5, 2026. To participate in the hunt, simply solve our clues, find each of the five holiday ambassadors hidden around town, pose for a photo with them, and then upload to social media with the hashtag #coppellholidays! Be sure to tag the City of Coppell on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter). There are multiple holiday-themed ambassadors hidden around Coppell, but only a special few will earn Coppell's holiday enthusiasts a prize, so consider the clues carefully!
The week of December 1, one clue will be posted daily to the City of Coppell’s Facebook, X, and Instagram pages. After a clue is posted, take a look around town to see if you can find the mystery ambassador, then snap a selfie with them.
All five clues will be released on Friday, December 5, and posted to coppelltx.gov/holidays, just in time for participants to claim their prize at the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 6. Those who take a photo with each of the five ambassadors from the clues can also stop by Town Center, 255 E. Parkway Blvd., to collect their prize (while supplies last)!
Participants have from December 1, 2025 through January 5, 2026, to pose with the special holiday ambassadors.
For more information and to find the scavenger hunt clues (when posted December 6), visit coppelltx.gov/holidays, or call 972-462-0022. Be sure to follow the City of Coppell on Facebook, X, and Instagram to catch our clues each day.
SOURCE City of Coppell
