Letter to the Editor
November 28, 2025
Dear editor,
Scouting is a program that helps young people learn useful life skills and become responsible leaders. It gives members chances to enjoy the outdoors, try new activities, and work together with others. Scouting also helps kids grow as people and make a positive difference in their communities.
I joined scouts because I wanted to learn new skills, make friends, and challenge myself. I was excited about activities like camping, hiking, and helping in the community. I also wanted to be part of a group that teaches teamwork and responsibility.
In scouting, I have learned many useful skills like first aid, cooking outside, and reading maps. I have also learned how to plan projects, solve problems, and reach goals. These skills help me in scouting, at school, and in everyday life.
Scouting has helped me grow by teaching leadership, patience, and respect for others. I have learned how to work with a team, help younger scouts, and take on challenges. Scouting has also shown me the importance of helping others and giving back to my community.
Overall, scouting has been a great experience that has helped me gain confidence, make friends, and learn skills I will use for a long time. I think scouting is a good program for any kid who wants to grow, try new things, and help others. I encourage others to join and see what scouting can do for them.
Thank you,
Sloka Nallamothu
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!