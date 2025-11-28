Calendar November 30 – December 6
Irving
Tree Lighting
Nov. 30, 6 p.m.
6 Sante Fe Trl.
Gather at Canyon Crest Park to light our tree together! Enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and take photos with Buddy the Elf!
Girls Night Out Book Club
Dec. 1, 7 p.m.
Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Trl.
December's read is "Hester" by Laurie Albanese.
Digital copies of titles are typically available through Libby or Hoopla. Print copies are available for checkout at the Valley Ranch Library reference desk while supplies last.
Digital Summit
Dec. 3-4
Irving Convention Center
500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Bringing together digital marketers, content creators, and brand leaders from across the country. This premier marketing conference is designed to help professionals discover new strategies, connect with innovative thinkers, and accelerate business growth.
1st Wednesday Friends of the Irving Library Book Sale
Dec. 3, 1-3 p.m.
3000 Rock Island Road
The Friends warehouse is filled with thousands of gently-used donations and seldom-used items from the library's collection. These "members-only" sales are held on the first Wednesdays of every month, except for January, June, and July. Membership to the Friends may be purchased on-site at the warehouse during these sales.
Feed My Starving Children - Hope Filled Holiday
Dec. 4-7
Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
This is a large-scale volunteer event dedicated to fighting world hunger. Over 830,000 meals will be packaged to support children in need around the globe.
Irving Heritage District First Friday Date Night
Dec. 5, 5 p.m.
Irving Heritage District, Irving Blvd. & Main St.
This monthly program features small businesses in the Heritage District. Order dinner online Friday from one of these participating restaurants on Main Street: Big State Fountain Grill, Di Rosani's, Sapp Sapp, Villa's Grill and Glory House Catering and Bistro (breakfast/lunch).
Winter Wonderland Disability Dance
Dec. 5, 6 p.m.
Lively Pointe Youth Center, 909 N. O’Connor Rd.
Get ready to chill, dance, and sparkle the night away at this year’s Winter Wonderland Disability Dance — themed after everyone’s favorite snowman, Frosty!
Enjoy a night of fun with music, dancing, and delicious appetizers in a festive semi-formal setting.
Holiday Craft Market
Dec. 6, 9 a.m.
Cuppa Espresso Bar, 2435 Kinwest Pkwy.
Splash The Halls
Dec. 6, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
200 S. Jefferson St.
Make a splash this holiday season at Heritage Aquatic Center. Enjoy photos with Santa, games, holiday music and letter writing in a festive poolside setting.
Feliz NaviDog Pop-Up
Dec. 6, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Paws Colinas Dog Park,1429 California Crossing Rd.
Hosted by the Las Colinas Association, this free event invites pups and their parents to celebrate the holiday season with tail-wagging fun, festive treats and plenty of photo-worthy moments.
11th Annual Healthy Living Expo and Symposium
Dec. 6, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
A day full of wellness tips, interactive workshops, and expert speakers.
First Saturday Guided Gallery Tour
Dec. 6, 2 p.m.
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.
FREE guided tours. No reservation required.
Self-guided tours may be taken at any time. The galleries are open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Trivia Night: Holiday Edition!
Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m.
2700 Warren Cr.
Where fun meets friendly competition! Bring your friends and test your general knowledge in our multi-round game.
In addition to our game, enjoy festive music and food. Don your ugliest holiday outfits - there might just be holiday gifts for the most creative!
Holidays at Heritage: Parade + Tree Lighting
Dec. 6, 6-9:30 p.m.
Heritage Park, 217 S. Main St.
Don't miss this year's "Unwrap the Magic" parade as it lights the streets in Irving's Heritage District.
Following the parade, make your way to Heritage Park for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Drone Show, beginning at 7 p.m. Enjoy live music, photos with Santa, a holiday drone show, the annual tree lighting and so much more!
Cedar Hill
Santa Paws
Dec. 1, 5-7 p.m.
305 W FM 1382, Ste. 590
Bring your pet to Santa Paws for a magical meet-and-greet with Santa himself on Mondays from 5 PM to 7 PM. It’s their chance to have their very own photo with Santa, capturing a moment that will make tails wag and hearts melt. And for every photo package purchased, $5 will be donated to Friends of the Tri City Animal Shelter—so you’ll be spreading holiday cheer to pets in need, too! Don’t miss out on this pawsitively wonderful event!
Holiday on the Hill
Dec. 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
600 Cedar Hill Dr.
Come together with friends and family to light up the tree, meet Santa Claus, and indulge in a festive atmosphere filled with joy and wonder!
There will be plenty of holiday kids' activities and games, live performances, photos with Santa, festive photo ops, and the official lighting of the City of Cedar Hill tree. You don’t want to miss this FREE family event!
Canva for Kids
Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Learn how to navigate Canva, create polished flyers, social posts, presentations, and more in this free, hands-on crash course for kids! Sessions take place on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., giving you the chance to build skills step by step and leave each class with something you are proud to share.
Registration is required and can be done at the Recreation Center front desk.
Girl Talk
Dec. 5, 6:15-8:15 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Hey girls, First Fridays are for you! Come hang out at Girl Talk’s monthly event where you can boost your confidence, get creative with fun crafts and activities, and connect with other girls in a supportive community. Each month also includes mentorship and personal development to help you grow and shine. It’s a space to be yourself, learn new things, and make lasting friendships.
Pancakes with Santa
Dec. 6, 8-11 a.m.
Century 21, 1421 Hwy. 67
Do you want a picture with Santa or do you just love pancakes? Join us for breakfast, holiday joy and of course Santa!!
First Saturday at Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
Dec. 6, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Bird Walk with a master birder first thing in the morning as the birds are waking up. All levels of birders are welcome from first timers to seasoned masters. We even have binoculars you can borrow, if you don't have your own
Next you can try a free yoga class lead by professional yoga instructors. It is a donations based class that welcomes both new students and well versed students of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat.
Last, but not least, test your bird identification knowledge with Bird Bingo! You'll learn how to recognize local birds while playing bingo and winning prizes. All are welcome from beginning bird watchers to long time bird lovers. The game changes seasonally to reflect the birds that you see throughout the year.
Nature Art Show & Sale
Dec. 6, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W FM 1382
Find nature-inspired artwork by local artists in mediums such as photography, paintings, wood carvings, pottery, books & more. Discount offered in Dogwood Canyon gift shop. Free admission.
Coppell
How to Make Chai
Dec. 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Rd.
In this live demonstration, learn how to make authentic Indian chai from scratch using traditional spices and loose-leaf tea. Each participant will be able to try fresh chai and take home a chai blend and recipe card to make at home. Limited to adults only. Space is limited. Tickets are available at the front desk 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.
Fruitcakes
Dec. 5-6, 8-10 p.m.
Dec. 7, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St.
Theatre Coppell's holiday offering is the story of a troubled youth who ends up in a small town and encounters characters who, in their daily routine, teach him the value of family and friends. They include the Christmas tree salesman, the town's constable whose wife directs the annual Christmas pageant, as well as two lovable old ladies who use a secret recipe to make fruitcakes. Everyone will find holiday cheer in this warm, happy theatrical production.
Vintage Christmas in Old Town
Dec. 6, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Old Town , 489 W. Bethel Rd.
Celebrate the spirit of a Vintage Christmas.
DFW Wildlife Conservation Showcase
Dec. 6, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Join us as we explore wildlife conservation efforts in DFW and beyond! Meet experts from the Perot Museum, Trinity River Audubon Center, Dallas and Fort Worth Zoos, Texas Conservation Alliance, and Friends of Coppell Nature Park. Enjoy interactive booths, fun activities, and a chance to support local and global nature initiatives!
Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting
Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m.
Andrew Brown Park, 260 E Parkway Blvd.
Celebrate the holidays with the City of Coppell! The holiday lighted parade will begin at 6pm, featuring beautifully decorated floats twinkling along the route. Follow the parade to Andrew Brown Park East to enjoy holiday themed activities and entertainment, holiday treats, and much more!
Angel of Hope Candlelight Ceremony
Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
400 Freeport Pkwy.
Join Rolling Oaks Memorial Center for the 12th annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Ceremony in the Zack Thompson Foundation Children's Garden. All are welcome to attend. Candles and a limited number of flowers will be provided. Guests are welcome to bring a white flower to leave at the base of the Angel of Hope statue in memory of loved ones. Event will occur rain or shine.
DeSoto
Cultural Arts Foundation Meeting
Dec. 1, 6-7:30 p.m.
City Hall
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Local Author Event - Dr. Barbara Walls
Dec. 2, 10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Regular City Council Meeting
Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m.
City Hall, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Interest Meeting for New DeSoto Commission for People with Disabilities
Dec. 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
DeSoto City Council Chambers, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Bad Art Night
Dec. 4, 5-7 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library - Studio Access Room, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Looking for a way to unwind and spark a little creativity? Join us for a relaxing evening of “bad art” at the library. We’ll provide the supplies, all you need to bring is yourself.
Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting
Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m.
City Hall,211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Keep DeSoto Beautiful Board Meeting
Dec. 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
City Hall, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Library Advisory Board Meeting
Dec. 4, 7-8 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Charlton Christmas
Dec. 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Charlton Methodist Hospital,3500 W. Wheatland Rd.
Come shopping at this yearly event! Christmas music and fresh popcorn
Tribe Luncheon
Dec. 6, 12-4 p.m.
DeSoto Recreation Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd. Ste. A
Come DRIBBLE into the holidays with us as close out a successful TRIBE Basketball year.
Cachet Pink Ice Showcase
Dec. 6, 6p.m.
DeSoto High School, 600 Eagle Dr.
The Pink Ice Cachet Showcase stands as the annual signature fundraiser benefiting our Cachet Youth Group. This inspiring event celebrates the poise, talent, and leadership of our youth members, culminating in the presentation of scholarships to deserving participants. Your attendance and support help us continue to invest in the next generation of scholars and leaders. Tickets are available for purchase on the Legacy of Service Foundation Website.
Duncanville
Pareidolia “A Collection of Art by Brooklyn Huckaby”
Nov. 30, 6 p.m. (Opening Night)
Dec. 1-4, 1-5 p.m. (Exhibition Dates)
200 S. Main St.
Join us for PAREIDOLIA: A Moving Exhibition, a stunning collection of art by Brooklynn Huckaby that explores the beauty of perception and imagination through color and form.
Experience an evening of creativity, connection, and community. Don’t miss this moving and visually captivating exhibition!
All-District Town Hall: Our City, Our Future with Mayor Pro-Tem DeMonica Gooden
Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m.
DL Hopkins Jr. Senior Center, 206 James Collins Blvd.
Join Us for a Town Hall Meeting!
Hear updates from Oncor representative Kenneth Govan, Public Works, Code Enforcement, and the Duncanville Police Department. This is your chance to ask questions, share feedback, and stay informed about what’s happening in our community.
Holiday Lights in the Park
Dec. 5, 4-9:30 p.m.
Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Blvd.
Celebrate the holiday season with us at the City of Duncanville’s Christmas Tree Lighting & Drone Show! This magical, family-friendly event combines community cheer, the beauty of the season, and cutting-edge technology for an unforgettable holiday experience.
Christmas Carols in the Park & Winter Bazaar
Dec. 6, 6-11 p.m.
Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Blvd.
Following the city's big Christmas celebration, the Duncanville Recreation Center puts on another memorable event featuring Lady S. and several craft vendors.
Grand Prairie
Prairie Lights
Nov. 30- Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m.
Prairie Lights is the premier holiday light park in Texas! Upon arriving at the entrance of Prairie Lights, you will be dazzled with 4 million lights set along 2 miles of path. Hundreds of ALL-NEW displays in shapes of all kinds line and arch over the roads.
Magic Christmas
Dec. 2, 5:30-7 p.m.
Pioneer Event Center
1025 W Pioneer Pkwy.
Christmas donation event!
Books and Banter Book Club
Dec. 3, 2-3 p.m.
Grand Prairie Main Library, 901 Conover Dr.
Let's create community by experiencing and discussing books together! The book is Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
City Council Development Committee Meeting
Dec. 3, 4:30-6 p.m.
City Council Briefing Room, 300 W. Main St.
Movie Nights
Dec. 4, 5-7 p.m.
Tony Shotwell Life Center, 2750 Graham St.
Weekly Christmas movies in December. Plus, free popcorn & lemonade.
Fall Southwest Swap Meet
Dec. 5-6, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
100 Lone Star Pkwy.
Join us for one of the largest automotive swap meets in the Southwest, featuring hundreds of vendors from multiple states. You’ll find everything auto-related — from restored classics and project cars to antique gas pumps, vintage signs, tools, and hard-to-find parts.
Adaptive Adventures
Dec. 5, 1-2 p.m.
901 Conover Dr.
Join us for these fun, accessible monthly activities for teenagers and adults with disabilities.
Black Business Expo: Holiday Edition
Dec. 6, 11 a.m.
Grand Prairie YMCA
4556 S. Carrier Pkwy.
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Alpha Beta Phi Omega Chapter proudly announces our THIRD holiday edition of the black business expo experience! Let's continue to showcase the power of the BLACK DOLLAR while supporting our black entrepreneurs through a Pop-up shop. This event will include entertainment and giveaways. This is an event that you don't want to miss.
Mistletoe Marketplace
Dec. 6, 1-7 p.m.
City Hall Parking Lot, 300 W. Main St.
Get festive with this colorful vendor market! With local artisans, holiday decor, and family fun- there's something for everyone!
Tree Lighting and Parade
Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m.
300 W. Main St.
Kick off the holiday season with joy and sparkle at the Annual Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting on December 6! Enjoy an enchanting evening featuring live carols, a dazzling drone light show, festive vendors, free photos with Santa, and a cheerful holiday parade. Don’t miss the parade, kicking off at 6pm. — a magical celebration of the warmth and wonder of the season in Downtown Grand Prairie!
Lancaster
Coffee, Cocoa & Crafts
Dec. 1, 10-11 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
A weekly gathering where creative community members can relax, socialize, and explore a variety of hands-on art projects over a cup of warm coffee or cocoa. Each week features a new craft, including decoupage, clay work, Huichol yarn painting, suminagashi painting, and more. No experience necessary. Age 12 and up. $20 per month or $5 per session.
Homeschool P.E.
Dec. 3 & 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Homeschool PE provides students with structured physical education opportunities in a fun, social setting. This activity will focus on fitness, teamwork, and skill development through a variety of age-appropriate activities such as sports, games, and group exercises. $20 per month, per family (up to 5 children). Ages 5-17.
Wizard Wednesdays with Ethan
Dec. 3, 4 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Ancestry Help
Dec. 4, 5-6:30 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Have you ever wanted to know who your ancestors are? Find out the answers to your questions at Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library! We can get you on the right path! There is limited seating so please call in advance. (972) 275-1419
Peaceful Piggy Yoga
Dec. 6, 9-9:45 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Join us for a FREE wiggly, giggly yoga adventure where children will learn how to handle big emotions and calm busy minds through animal-inspired poses, playful breathing, and mindful games. Recommended for children ages 5 to 10, however, younger and older siblings are welcome to attend as well. Guests should bring a yoga mat or beach towel and a refillable water bottle. Inclement Weather Location: Classroom inside the Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lancaster, TX 75134
Tinkergarten
Dec. 6, 10-10:45 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Make outdoor play easy and meaningful! This FREE activity uses the Tinkergarten curriculum to guide the entire family in fun, enriching activities that support learning and connection anytime, anywhere. Recommended for families with children ages 5 to 10, however, younger and older siblings are welcome to attend as well.
Inclement Weather Location: Classroom inside the Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lancaster, TX 75134
Gardening 101
Dec. 6, 11-11:45 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Discover the basics of gardening in this hands-on, beginner-friendly class where you will learn to grow your own food and propagate houseplants to share with friends. No experience needed, just a passion to grow!
Fee: Class is free with your Recreation Center or Senior Life Center membership. Take home kits are $10 each.
Lego with Alonso
Dec. 6, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
