Coppell firefighters recognized with Life Saving Award
December 05, 2025
Five Coppell Firefighters are recognized with life-saving awards for their efforts to save a person experiencing a cardiac arrest. /Photo provided by Medical City Las Colinas
Irving—Medical City Las Colinas awarded five Coppell Firefighters with a life-saving award for their heroic efforts to save a resident experiencing a cardiac arrest.
The team arrived at the patient’s home to find them unresponsive and immediately started CPR. The crew continued life-saving procedures until they arrived at Medical City Las Colinas. The patient was taken to the cardiac Cath Lab where the care team performed a procedure to improve blood flow to the heart.
“We place a high value on our partnership with the Coppell Fire Department and proudly consider them an extension of our care team,” Christina Mathis, Medical City Las Colinas CEO, said. “Thanks to their quick actions and our phenomenal system of care, this story had a positive outcome.”
The patient spent three days at Medical City Las Colinas before being discharged.
SOURCE Medical City Las Colinas
