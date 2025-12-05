Lancaster ISD serves more than 400 families
Lancaster—Lancaster ISD proudly wrapped up another successful Thanksgiving Food Distribution event Nov. 18, serving more than 400 families thanks to the outstanding organization, collaboration and community spirit displayed across the district.
Hosted at the WEBO Market, Lancaster ISD’s district-operated food pantry, the event brought together the Lancaster High School Student Council, the LHS Baseball Team, the LHS Softball Team and the Student Services Department for a powerful demonstration of student leadership and service in action.
What began as the Lancaster High School Student Council’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive grew even stronger this year through its partnership with the WEBO Market. Students and staff worked side by side to distribute full Thanksgiving meal packages, assist families, and ensure the line moved smoothly throughout the afternoon.
“This is what Lancaster ISD is all about—service, leadership, and community,” Shon Stinson, Student Council advisor, said. “Our students showed tremendous heart today, and their dedication helped make the holiday brighter for hundreds of families.”
The event exemplified the district’s continued commitment to supporting the whole child and strengthening families through meaningful partnerships and student-led initiatives.
Lancaster ISD extends heartfelt thanks to every student volunteer, staff member, and community partner who contributed food donations, time, or hands-on assistance to make today’s distribution a success.
The WEBO Market will continue serving families throughout the year, providing access to nutritious food and resources to students and the broader Lancaster community.
SOURCE Lancaster ISD
