Residents enjoy turkey and ham distribution
December 05, 2025
Wilmer residents receive turkeys and hams for Thanksgiving. /Photo provided by City of Wilmer
Wilmer—The City of Wilmer distributed 50 turkeys and 50 hams this past week to residents celebrating Thanksgiving.
Mayor Sheila Petta, Councilmember Sergio Campos and city staff distributed the turkeys and hams as part of the city’s Turkey Giveaway at the Wilmer Community Center.
QTS Data Centers donated the turkeys and Development Inc. donated the hams.
Volunteers were also on hand from JPMS and Praise Fellowship Church to help distribute the turkeys and hams to Wilmer residents.
“I hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving,” Mayor Petta said. “I want to thank our residents who came out to participate as well as the volunteers and those who donated. We are grateful for the opportunity to support our community during this holiday season.”
