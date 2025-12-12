CHEF presents education grants
December 12, 2025
Cedar Hill—Santa Claus arrives later this month, but on Nov. 21, the Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF) delivered the goods.
CHEF surprised educators with a total of $41,700 in grants across seven campuses.
“This was a wonderful year for us, and we were grateful to be able to present these grants that will enrich the learning opportunities for our scholars,” Denise Root, CHEF executive director, said.
The two largest grants ($10,000) were presented at Cedar Hill High School, to the counseling department and the Air Force JROTC, respectively.
Counseling received a grant for its “Pathways to Success” Program, which empowers students with counseling, readiness and Social Emotional Learning (SEL).
The Air Force JROTC, led by instructor Brandy Gaither, received a $10,000 grant for its Honor Guard Initiative.
Another CHHS Program, welding, earned $4,500 for a new plasma cutter, equipment that is essential for success.
The second largest grant went to the Special Education department, specifically to Dyslexia Specialists. CHISD Dyslexia Specialist Suzan Levins successfully applied for a $5,420.87 grant for “Reading Redefined: Unlocking Literacy for Students with Dyslexia.”
Christopher Wheelock, Bessie Coleman Middle School choir director, secured $5,095.50 for new choir uniforms.
Plummer Elementary had three educators earn grants of $900 or more. Denise Wessels was granted $3,293.10 for Operation DocuDefender, Colandra Chalk was awarded $1,000 for a Plummer Science Lab, and reigning Campus Teacher of the Year LaShcoka Thompson received a $900 grant for building literacy through listening skills.
For the first time, CHEF presented First Year Teacher Classroom Supplies to 10 of the District’s brand new teachers. First-year teachers were drawn at random to win these $150 grants.
The winning teachers were Octavia Hill (CHHS), Jaurius Norman (Permenter), Erineka Mollere (Permenter), Desheika Jackson-Bonnett (Plummer), Tiffanie Plummer (Collegiate Prep), Brenda Galvan (Highlands), Alondra De La Cruz Ramirez (Waterford Oaks), Zachariah Thomas (Bessie Coleman), Mercedes Lewis (High Pointe) and Chimberly Byrom (Lake Ridge).
SOURCE Cedar Hill Independent School District
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!