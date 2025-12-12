Vehicle accident claims life
December 12, 2025
The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Dec. 3, at U.S. Highway 287 and Prairie Ridge Boulevard.
At approximately 5:40 p.m., a Toyota passenger car was traveling north on Highway 287 making a left turn onto Prairie Ridge Boulevard when it collided with a Ford truck that was traveling southbound. Both occupants of the Toyota as well as the driver of the Ford were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the Toyota later succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Ellis County Medical Examiner's Office once the next of kin are notified.
No charges are expected.
This collision remains under investigation.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
