Wilmer launches live streaming of council meetings
December 19, 2025
Wilmer—The City of Wilmer has officially launched live video streaming access allowing residents to watch all city council meetings if unable to attend in person.
This new benefit allows those interested to watch every city council meeting directly from the City’s website both live and archived meetings at https://www.cityofwilmer.net/660/Live-Archived-Videos.
From this link you can watch meetings live in real time, follow along with the agenda as items are discussed, and use the video player to skip ahead to specific agenda items after the meeting is over and archived.
Also of note, there is no social media account required to watch the city council meetings.
“This new feature is part of Wilmer’s ongoing effort to increase transparency, improve accessibility, and make it easier for our community to stay connected with city business” Mayor Sheila Petta said.
Wilmer’s City Council meetings are held on the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 101 Davidson Plaza, Wilmer, TX 75172. Agendas are available before meetings and minutes of the council meetings are available afterward.
SOURCE City of Wilmer
