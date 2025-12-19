Irving ISD students earn National Merit Recognition
December 19, 2025
Irving—Three Irving ISD seniors are being recognized for their outstanding academic achievement in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program. Singley Academy senior, Marsiha Khan, was named a National Merit Semifinalist. In addition, Awwabkhan Pathan of Singley and Conrad Alexander Toby of MacArthur High School were honored as Commended Students.
Each year, more than 1.3 million students enter the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Fewer than 1 percent of high school seniors nationwide earn the distinction of semifinalist.
For Marsiha, learning she had been named a semifinalist was an unforgettable surprise.
“I found out after one of my classmates told me my name was on the list,” she said. “I was really happy because I worked hard for this, and it felt amazing to see it pay off.”
Marsiha credits her success to the mindset she brought into the test.
“The biggest thing that helped me was believing I could do well,” she said. “Having confidence makes a huge difference. And if I didn’t do as well as I hoped, that was OK, it was still a chance to learn.”
She also shares that her teachers at Singley were an important part of her journey.
“My teachers were flexible and supportive,” Marsiha said. “They understood that students have goals outside of class and always encouraged us to push ourselves.”
After graduation, Marsiha plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, with hopes of adding a second major in business before earning her master’s degree.
Joining Marsiha in earning national recognition, Awwabkhan and Conrad were named Commended Students, an honor given to the top 3 percent of scorers in the nation.
Awwabkhan credits consistent preparation and strong support from his teachers for his success.
“I started preparing early, taking practice tests and reviewing topics every week,” he said. “My math and English teachers at Singley are great. They made sure we were ready for any challenge.”
Conrad, a MacArthur senior graduating early, agrees that dedication and preparation are key.
“Taking advanced math courses really helped me,” he said. “My teachers made learning exciting and pushed me to do my best.”
Both students hope to pursue careers in the medical field after college.
When asked what advice they would give to younger students, all three scholars emphasized consistency, confidence and early preparation.
“Start early and practice a little at a time,” Awwabkhan said. “It’s not just about being smart – it’s about being prepared.”
For these Irving ISD students, the recognition is more than an academic milestone; it’s a reflection of years of dedication, the guidance of great teachers and a shared commitment to excellence that shines across the district.
SOURCE Irving ISD
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!