The Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Campaign
December 19, 2025
Funds provided through the Red Kettle campaign sustain the services The Salvation Army provides in North Texas /Photo provided by salvationarmy.org
North Texas—It wouldn’t be Christmas without The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles. While bell ringing goes hand in hand with the spirit of the holidays, the funds provided through the Red Kettle campaign are foundational to sustaining the services The Salvation Army provides in North Texas, ensuring the joy of the season of giving is felt year-round.
According to Feeding America’s most recent Map the Meal Gap report, North Texas has the third-highest number of people facing food insecurity in the nation at 15.7 percent, an increase from 14.3 percent in 2022. Additionally, Healthy North Texas found that 10.6 percent of people in North Texas are currently living below the poverty line, and a median of 12 percent of North Texas households are severely cost-burdened, meaning housing accounts for more than 50 percent of their income.
The 2025 Point-in-Time Count found that 3,500 people are experiencing homelessness in Dallas and Collin Counties and around 2,600 are experiencing homelessness in Tarrant County. In Denton County, one in three households are living below survival, according to the 2025 State of Homelessness Report, and the Ellis County Homeless Coalition cites a rise in homelessness in the area.
As more North Texans face uncertainty around food, shelter and finances, community support is more vital than ever. Donations to the annual Red Kettle Campaign are pivotal to ensuring The Salvation Army can continue to meet physical, social, and spiritual needs that arise in every pocket of Dallas, Denton, Collin, Tarrant, Ellis, and Rockwall Counties year-round. All donations stay in the area they were given, helping those seeking assistance nearby.
Kicked off with a performance by Post Malone at the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium, The Salvation Army’s 135th annual Red Kettle campaign is now in full effect at partner retail locations and online.
While best known as a renowned symbol of The Salvation Army during Christmas, the Red Kettle campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind, raising essential donations that go directly toward supporting our neighbors who are combating poverty, addiction, and homelessness well beyond the holiday season. In 2024, The Salvation Army of North Texas raised more than $1.5 million through its Red Kettle campaign and has increased its fundraising goal to $1.6 million this year to meet an increased demand for assistance.
“The holiday season is typically a joyous time of the year, but for some, it can be stressful and financially overwhelming,” Major Rob Webb, area commander for The Salvation Army of North Texas, said. “The generous donations we receive are used to meet the needs of our neighbors in need year-round. We ask North Texans to open their hearts and join us to give with joy in this season of giving.”
Last year, The Salvation Army of North Texas:
- Distributed nearly 4 million pounds of food to over 80,000 people in need through its food pantries, shelters, and community meals
- Delivered more than 264,500 nights of safe shelter
- Provided addiction recovery services to around 500 individuals
- Connected nearly 1,600 individuals to permanent and stable housing
- Served around 400 children through its summer camps
- Gave nearly 78,000 individuals emotional and spiritual care.
North Texans can donate cash, coins, and checks at Red Kettles stationed outside storefronts across Dallas, Rockwall, Tarrant, Ellis, Denton, and Collin counties. Donations can additionally be made online to a Virtual Red Kettle in your neighborhood.
Every dollar donated stays in local communities. These funds help The Salvation Army provide a range of social services in that area, including shelter, feeding, after-school programs, addiction-recovery programs, summer camps, disaster assistance, and more.
