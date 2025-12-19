Calendar: Dec. 21–27
Cedar Hill
Sewing Seeds Club
Dec. 22, 5–6 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
A youth-focused sewing class covering hand and machine sewing in a creative, supportive setting. Participants work on projects like tote bags, stockings, and simple clothing items while learning foundational skills. Cost: $40/month.
Braiding 101
Dec. 22, 5–6 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Learn core braiding techniques and build confidence with styles like knotless braids, box braids, and classic plaits. This hands-on class practices parting, clean gripping, tension control, and adding hair for length and fullness. Free weekly class (Mondays), open to ages 10–17.
Winter Bird Walk
Dec. 27, 9–10 a.m.
Cedar Hill State Park, 1570 W FM 1382
Bundle up for a ranger-led bird walk through prairie and woodland areas. Beginners welcome; loaner binoculars may be available. Meet at Shoreline Trail by the North Boat Ramp. Bring water/snack and dress for the weather. Free program with park entry ($7/person) or Texas State Parks Pass; children 12 and under enter free. Weather may affect program details.
Coppell
Crafting Joy
Dec. 23, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
A relaxed morning of crafting and community with all supplies provided by the library. Adults only; space is limited.
City Council
Dec. 23, 5:30–8:30 p.m.
Council Chamber, Coppell Town Center, 255 Parkway Blvd.
Public meeting.
Wednesday Trivia Night: Drinks & Thinks with Scout & Meghan
Dec. 24, 7:30–10:30 p.m.
1850 E Belt Line Rd.
Bring a team of up to four or play solo for trivia night with prizes for 1st and 2nd place (based on participation).
DeSoto
Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas
Dec. 23, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
211 E Pleasant Run Rd. Ste. C
Stop by the library lobby to speak with a representative from Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas.
Christmas Musical
Dec. 27, 7–9:30 p.m.
DeSoto Corner Theater, 211 East Pleasant Run Rd.
Celebrate the season at the 5th Annual Christmas Musical featuring vocalists and inspiring performances.
Duncanville
Homeschool Hangout
Dec. 22, 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
A homeschool-friendly space for STEAM activities and social time. For children ages 6–11 with families/caregivers.
Lego Maniacs
Dec. 22, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Kids build, create, and have fun with LEGO® bricks.
Grand Prairie
Brunch With Santa
Dec. 21, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
2965 S Hwy.
Enjoy a brunch buffet and take photos with Santa (free photos—bring your own camera/phone).
Mistletoe Marketplace
Dec. 21, 1–7 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
Shop local artisans and vendors for holiday décor and gifts, plus family-friendly fun.
Everest Climb N Slide
Dec. 21, 2–6 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
Climb a towering 30-foot inflatable “Everest” peak and race down multiple sliding routes—high-energy fun and a big thrill for adventurous guests.
Anastasia the Musical
Dec. 21, 2–4 p.m.
Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St.
A Grand Prairie Arts Council (GPAC) presentation featuring dazzling costumes, unforgettable songs, and a sweeping story journeying from the Romanov era to Paris.
Merry Movie Monday: The Santa Clause
Dec. 22, 6–8:30 p.m.
Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St.
Free holiday movie night at the decorated Uptown Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 6:30 p.m. (Event listing notes a showing of The Grinch rated PG.)
Hutchins
Badge Making
Dec. 22, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Public Library, 300 N. Denton St.
Make your own badges/pins in a fun library craft session.
Indoor Mini Golf
Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Public Library, 300 N. Denton St.
Play mini golf indoors at the library—great for a casual afternoon activity.
Irving
Winterfest: Santa at the Drive-Thru
Dec. 22, 11 a.m.
Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Tl.
Drive-thru holiday cheer! Santa visits the library drive-thru to greet kids and hand out candy canes.
Winterfest Holiday Movie: Arthur Christmas
Dec. 22, 2:30 p.m.
West Irving Library, 4444 W. Rochelle Rd.
Watch the family holiday film Arthur Christmas, following Arthur’s mission to deliver a forgotten gift before Christmas morning.
Winterfest: Card Making
Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m.
Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Tl.
Make festive winter cards—supplies provided for seasonal creativity.
Lancaster
City Council Regular Meeting
Dec. 22, 7–9 p.m.
City Hall, 211 N. Henry St.
Public meeting.
Art Club
Dec. 23, 6–7 p.m.
150 E. 1st St.
Create with painting, drawing, door signs, and more in a community art session.
Crafter-noon
Dec. 27, 12–1 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Join a fun arts & crafts hour at the library—relaxing, welcoming, and creative. Supplies are provided; just bring your imagination.
