Bingo halls brighten holidays for families in need

Irving—The Christmas season is a little merrier this year with help from local bingo halls. A Toys for Tots disbursement event will be held Dec. 21 to bring joy to local families in need at Betcha Bingo hall in Irving and Jackpot Bingo in Duncanville. Organizers expect as many as 700 families to benefit from each event. Not only will children get new toys for Christmas, but individuals of all ages will receive essentials like food and clothes.
The organization collecting toys for the event is Skyeward Bound Ranch. Skyeward Bound offers disabled and terminally ill children a chance to make memories, have fun and build confidence in a friendly environment.
“People don't realize the amount of financing and the amount of giving that comes through the bingo halls. They just see it as a bingo hall,” Duvall said. “But they don't realize that they are charity based, charity operated, and charity owned. So, the money that comes through the bingo halls has a massive amount of community outreach.
“For the fire departments, the police departments, the sheriff's departments, all the first responders, especially during disaster relief; bingo halls are paramount. Especially Melodye [Green], if there is any kind of a situation, they will instantly put out a collection box and not only the people that work in the bingo halls, but the patrons of the bingo halls are very, very open to just giving and opening up their hearts and their wallets help those that are in their direct communities and communities at large.”
The event is made possible through Betcha Bingo’s partnership with Skyeward Bound Ranch in Cedar Hill. Betcha Bingo owner Melodye Green and Skyeward Bound Director Dalace Duvall are longtime partners in charitable causes throughout Dallas County and the world.
The Toys for Tots at Betcha Bingo is one of many across Texas that Duvall’s organizations, Skyward Bound and Diamond Wishes Children's Charity, take part in. He estimates he can collect and distribute as many as 300,000 toys across the Holiday season. Though it takes a lot of manpower and hours to make this happen, Duvall said being able to spread Christmas cheer and create lifelong memories is priceless.
“If a kid misses a birthday or a Fourth of July, it's something that they can just move on from but when a kid doesn't get Christmas, that's something that stays with that child for the rest of their life,” Duvall said. “They always remember the Christmas where they didn't get something, where Santa didn't show up, or where they felt forgotten. So, we make sure we bring Christmas to as many kids during the holidays as we can, because it gives them the opportunity to know that Santa was there and they're special. And every kid wants to feel special, especially during Christmas. It’s an incredible blessing, especially this year; the need is phenomenal.”
In the past, Betcha Bingo has worked with Duvall to donate hundreds of Christmas trees to area families, schools and children’s hospitals. The giving does not stop in December. Money from Betcha Bingo, and other local bingo halls, help Duvall feed 1,200 senior citizens every week through partner organizations. The funds stretch even farther with help from a local “spider web of friends” across nonprofits, businesses and government organizations.
“With between one and two phone calls, we can take care of just about any emergency or crisis situation within a matter of hours, because of the friendships that we have in every different sectors of business and charitable giving,” Duvall said. “Melodye has been doing this for decades, like I have. That's why we've been friends for so long, because we have the ability to reach out to each other.”
Betcha Bingo is located at 2420 W. Irving Blvd. Kids age 8 and older are allowed inside the parlor. Betcha Bingo holds sessions at 7:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.each night with additional sessions on the weekends. Betcha Bingo has new daytime and late-night operating hours. The parlor will now hold games Wednesday Thursday and Friday: 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is open Saturday for games at 2:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Night owls can stop on by for additional games Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday for games at 10:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.
Betcha Bingo will be closed on Christmas Eve but is open on Christmas night with big giveaways and specials. Betcha Bingo will be celebrating birthdays for all those born in December with low prices and free cake during the 7:30 and 8:45 p.m. sessions. Dec. 29, Betcha will host a half price video bash with $5 half pay video, $10 full pay video and six sets for $3. The bingo hall will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Party Dec. 31 with free party favors, drinks and video specials.