Coppell Refuse Rates to Increase in 2026
December 22, 2025
On January 1, 2026, per the City’s contract with Republic Services, trash and recycling fees will rise by three percent. For residential customers, refuse rates will increase from $19.91 per month to $20.51 per month, plus $1.69 in sales tax and a $0.10 public education fee.
Utility account holders with the senior discount will see their rates increase from $17.92 per month to $18.46 per month, plus $1.52 in sales tax and a $0.10 public education fee.
Commercial utility accounts will also see their rates increase by three percent.
SOURCE City of Coppell
