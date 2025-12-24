Caterpillar expands with new office space
December 24, 2025
Irving—Caterpillar Inc. is expanding its footprint in DFW with the purchase of a building that will help accommodate the company’s continued growth in North Texas.
The property, located at 901 W. Walnut Hill Lane in Irving, is near the company’s existing office space at Williams Square. Both spaces will accommodate Caterpillar’s employees and customers.
Caterpillar has a legacy of supporting the communities where employees live and work. The company is excited to continue expanding its economic footprint and making a positive impact in North Texas.
Caterpillar has been headquartered in Irving since 2022. In 2025, the company’s Centennial year, Caterpillar and its employees and retirees donated more than $1.9M to more than 300 local organizations in Texas.
