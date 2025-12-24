Cedar Hill ISD announces Athletic Hall of Honor Inductees
December 24, 2025
Cedar Hill—The Cedar Hill Independent School District announced its 2026 Longhorn Legacy Athletic Hall of Honor Class of 2026.
The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 at the Cedar Hill ISD Performing Arts Center, 1 Longhorn Boulevard in Cedar Hill.
The 2026 inductees are Judi Holveck (Class of 1972), Jeff Smith (Class of 1980), Brenda Abakwue (Class of 1997), Quincy Adeboyejo (Class of 2013), the 1965 Football Team, and the late Randy Roten (Longhorn Legacy Award).
Holveck was voted Cedar Hill’s Most Athletic Female Student-Athlete in 1972. She was a standout Track & Field Athletic who lettered each year from 1969 through 1972.
Smith was a three-sport star for the Longhorns, earning a total of 10 varsity letters in track & field, basketball and football. He was the District Most Valuable Player in football as a senior and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) President all four years of high school. Smith was a two-time first team all-district selection in basketball. He led CHHS to district championships in football and basketball.
Abakwue was a star on the great Cedar Hill Girls Basketball Teams of the late 1990s. She led the team to the 1997 State Championship Team and went on to play basketball at Sam Houston State. At Cedar Hill, Abakwue was also a standout competitor in volleyball and track & field.
Adeboyejo was a star wide receiver for the Longhorns who earned All-State honorable mention accolades in leading Cedar Hill to the 2012 State Championship Game. He signed with Mississippi where he caught 106 passes for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns, including a pair of victories over Alabama. Adeboyejo, who also starred in track & field for Cedar Hill, spent four seasons in the NFL with Baltimore, the New York Jets, and New England.
Roten, who passed away last June at age 86, served as Cedar Hill’s head football coach from 1964-1969, including the 1965 District Championship Season (Cedar Hill’s first-ever district championship in football). He would later coach football at Northwood University in Cedar Hill before becoming a university provost.
SOURCE Cedar Hill ISD
