Irving secures funds for flood mitigation improvements
December 24, 2025
Irving—The City of Irving has been granted $70 million in additional funding from the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) to support major flood mitigation improvements. The improvements will help protect homes, businesses, and roadways in areas historically prone to flooding.
The funding includes $51.25 million in zero-interest financing and $18.75 million in grant funding through the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF), allowing the City to save an estimated $27 million in interest costs.
The newly approved funding will support significant upgrades to one of Irving’s largest drainage channels. Work includes excavating 10,000 feet of concrete channel lining, construction of reinforced concrete channel bottom lining, modular walls, and cast-in-place concrete channel walls, replacing five concrete box culverts, removing one road crossing and relocating 12,000 feet of sanitary sewer lines and 700 feet of water lines.
To date, Irving has been granted $89 million in zero-interest loans and $25 million in grants from TWDB, totaling $115 million in state-supported flood mitigation funding. This marks the second round of TWDB assistance for the City, following the $45 million awarded in 2023 for the West Irving Creek Channel Project Phases A and D.
The city is also preparing a Round 3 application for $35.6 million through the TWDB Clean Water State Revolving Fund to support continued improvements, including the North Delaware Creek Phase 2 Project.
The TWDB administers statewide programs supporting water supply, wastewater treatment, agricultural water conservation, and flood mitigation efforts.
SOURCE City of Irving
