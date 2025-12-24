Calendar
December 24, 2025
Cedar Hill
Winter Bird Walk
Dec. 27, 9-10 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
1206 W FM 1382
Bundle up and join a Ranger for a guided bird walk through the prairies and woods. Beginners
are welcome- feel free to check out a loaner pair of binoculars for the event!
Noon Year’s Eve
Dec. 31, 11:15 a.m.
Traphene Hickman Library
450 Pioneer Trl.
performer David Chicken! Dancing, stories and a count down to 2026! This is a family friendly event!
New Year’s Day Hike
Jan. 1, noon -v4 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W FM 1382
Perfect for family and friends to enjoy the outdoors and the New Year together. Join in this
growing national tradition as we hike on New Year's Day.
Coppell
Noon Year's Eve
Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m. – noon
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Rd.
Can't stay up until midnight? Ring in the New Year with an early celebration! We'll have fun
activities and a countdown to Noon! Intended for families with young children. All ages
welcome.
Saturday Make & Take Crafts
Jan. 3, 9 a.m. – noon
Coppell Arts Center
505 Travis St.
Grab the family and come on down to the Coppell Arts Center for a free crafting event! The first
Saturday of each month, the Arts Center puts on a free crafting day-- see what fun projects your family can create!
DeSoto
Kwanzaa Fest 2025
Dec. 30, 7 a.m.
DeSoto Civic Center Bluebonnet Room
2025 DeSoto Kwanzaa Fest - a FREE fun-filled event with food and entertainment in celebration
of the African-American heritage of Kwanzaa. All ages welcome!
This is a FREE event, but note we are taking donations for the DeSoto Food Pantry (toiletry
items are needed - soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc.)
Happy Hour Hoedown
Dec. 31, 1-5 p.m.
901 N Polk St. Ste. 345
Saddle up and ring in the New Year—Western style!
The Flor Space is transforming into a rustic-chic saloon for an unforgettable Happy Hour Day
Party Hoedown. Kick off your New Year’s Eve celebrations early with music, dancing, and
festive fun before the big countdown.
Duncanville
Craftastic
Dec. 30, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library
201 James Collins Blvd.
Craft something fantastic by hand!
Create with paper crafts, collage, and other simple projects.
For adults, but open to all ages.
Game On!
Dec. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library
201 James Collins Blvd.
Teens aged 12-18 can enjoy board games or console games (Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5)
together.
Grand Prairie
Last Week of Prairie Lights
Dec. 28-31, 6-10 p.m.
Lynn Creek Park, 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy.
Prairie Lights is the premier holiday light park in Texas! Upon arriving at the entrance of Prairie
Lights, you will be dazzled with 4 million lights set along 2 miles of path. Hundreds of ALL-
NEW displays in shapes of all kinds line and arch over the roads.
Sip Sip Hooray Sneak Peek Party
Dec. 29, 5-8 p.m.
3124 State Hwy. 161
To celebrate our new location we will be hosting a Sneak Peek Sip Sip Hooray Party, Monday,
December 29th from 5-8pm with our ribbon cutting at 6:30PM. Members you're invited to grab
your limited edition t-shirt, swag and take your member photo.
Joy Jumpstart Girls Night Out
Dec. 30, 7-9 p.m.
1020 Mayfield Rd. Ste. 600
You asked for it, and it’s HAPPENING!!Joy Jumpstart Girls Night Out! This isn't just another
craft night—it's two hours packed with inspiration, community, and concrete steps to make 2026
your most joyful year yet.
Elevated Elegance A New Year’s Eve Soire
Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. – 1:15 a.m.
ITSO Vegan
830 Mayfield Rd.
A New Year's Eve 5-Course Elevated Culinary Fine Dining Journey *Where Flavor Meets
Imagination & Every Moment Whispers Sophistication!
Hangover Pickleball Tournament
Jan. 1, 10 a.m.
2965 S. Hwy. 161
Kick off the New Year with dinks, laughs, and a little recovery time on the courts! The Hangover
Open is our lighthearted New Year’s Day pickleball tournament, where the serves are strong, the
vibes are fun, and the only resolution you need is to play through last night’s party.
Hutchins
Neon Paint Canvas Bag
Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Library
300 N. Denton St.
Holiday Paint & Snack
Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Library
300 N. Denton St.
Critter Bot To-Go
Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Library
300 N. Denton St.
Winter Break Activities
Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Library
300 N. Denton St.
Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting
Dec. 29, 6 p.m.
400 N JJ Lemmon Rd.
Irving
Blitzen’s Pop-Up Bar
Dec. 28, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Dec. 29- Jan. 1, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Jan. 2, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Experience Omni’s Signature Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar, Where the Cocktails Sleigh. This
holiday season, they’re decking the halls with ornaments, twinkle lights, tinsel, and more. Omni
Hotels & Resorts is partnering with renowned mixologist, bar owner and author Julie Reiner,
bringing her award-winning and exclusive cocktail recipes to Blitzen’s. Known for co-founding
iconic bars like Clover Club, Milady’s and Leyenda in New York City, and as a featured judge on
Netflix’s Drink Masters, Julie combines classic techniques with creative innovation.
Cars & Cocktails on the Canals 90!
Dec. 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cork & Pig Tavern
5224 N. O’Connor Blvd. Ste. 116
What began in May 2017 as a casual celebration of exotic cars over Dallas' favorite ritual of
Sunday brunch is now Cars&Cocktails on the Canals: a first-of-its-kind monthly collector car
brunch concours! Join us on our 90th episode in a celebration of proper car enthusiasm!
Ice Skating at Toyota Music Factory
Dec. 28-30
Jan. 1-2
340 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Step into the season at our dazzling synthetic ice rink—an experience that feels magical, whether
you're gliding with the whole family or planning a memorable date night. With 16 incredible
restaurants just steps away, it’s the perfect chance to turn your skating adventure into a full
evening out. Grab dinner as a family tradition, or make it a romantic night for two with dinner
and skating under the stars!
Visit the Las Colinas Holiday Lights
Dec. 28 – Jan. 3, 5–10 p.m.
215 Mandalay Canal
Adding to the holiday magic, the Mandalay Canal Lights will illuminate the Mandalay Canal
with the Merry & Bright light show, every evening from 5–10 p.m. This sound-activated holiday
show features festive classics and modern hits, offering a unique waterfront experience for all
ages.
Winter LEGO Wonderland
Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m.
West Irving Library
4444 W. Rochelle Rd.
Built a wintry LEGO world!
Color Me Calm - Winterfest Edition
Dec. 29, 7 p.m.
Valley Ranch Library
401 Cimarron Tl.
Winterfest Edition - Do you enjoy adult coloring books? If so, come chill with us. Enjoy
soothing music and explore the joy of coloring. All supplies provided. No children please.
Winterfest: Color Me Calm for Kids
Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m.
Valley Ranch Library
401 Cimarron Tl.
Children will enjoy coloring winter themed pages.
Craftastic: Classy Glasses
Dec. 30, 6 p.m.
West Irving Library
4444 W. Rochelle Rd.
Get ready to celebrate the New Year with a hand painted glass.
Noon Years Eve
Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m.
South Irving Library
601 Schulze Dr.
Families can ring in the “Noon” Year with crafts, music, and a balloon drop!
Emerald City Band NYE Party at The Pavilion
Dec. 31,
300 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Prepare for the most electrifying New Year’s Eve bash of your life! Emerald City Band is
thrilled to announce that Rock the 26 is taking over The Pavilion at Toyota Music
Factory! Get ready to dance your way into 2026 with an unforgettable night of high-energy
music and pure exhilaration.
Midnight Masquerade At The Ritz
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
4150 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Step into a world of intrigue and indulgence at The Midnight Masquerade, an enchanting New
Year’s Eve celebration in the heart of The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. As the clock winds
down, guests will be immersed in a luxurious evening of mystery and glamour beneath the glow
of chandeliers and the shimmer of masquerade masks. Sip exquisite champagne and handcrafted
cocktails, savor decadent desserts, and mingle in the opulent ambiance of grandeur of the lobby
and lounge that will be transformed into a celebration to celebrate the arrival of 2026. With live
entertainment, festive décor, and a countdown cloaked in allure, this is the night to celebrate in
style. RSVP is required, but attendance is complimentary. Purchases for any food and drink
onsite are on own. Party flair provided.
Revolution : Dallas's Biggest Bollywood NYE 2026
Dec. 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
350 E. Royal Ln. Ste. 123
Prepare for an extraordinary night at REVOLUTION 2026, the #1 Techno Bollywood New Year
Party, featuring an epic boiler room setup that brings the DJ closer to the crowd for an
unparalleled immersive experience!
New Year's Pajama Party at The Ginger Man
Dec. 31, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
5228 N O’Connor Blvd. Ste. 126
Ring in 2026 the comfy way — no heels, no tuxes, no problem! Slip into your coziest PJs and
join us at The Ginger Man for the most laid-back New Year’s Eve bash in town.
New Year's Eve at Knife Italian Steak
Dec. 31
4150 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Ring in the new year with an extraordinary dining experience at Knife Italian Steak. Chef-
inspired specials and an elegant atmosphere set the tone for a memorable evening.
11 th Annual Day 1 DFW
Jan. 1, 12-7 p.m.
500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Come out and play on New Years Day at the 11th Annual Day 1 DFW event benefiting Vogel.
This incredible family-friendly celebration will be packed with exciting activities, live
entertainment, and games that serve a heartwarming purpose. From interactive booths to thrilling
performances, there’s something for everyone! A variety of food options will be available at the
concession stands and in the Irving Convention Center Café. By attending Day 1 DFW, you’re
not just creating wonderful memories but also supporting Vogel’s mission of helping homeless
children and families.
Cafecito y Conversaciones
Jan. 2, 10 a.m.
South Irving Library
601 Schulze Dr.
Come enjoy a cup of coffee with the community while indulging in bilingual Spanish
conversations.
New Year’s Vision Board
Jan. 2, 4 p.m.
South Irving Library
601 Schulze Dr.
Collage a vision board that will motivate and inspire throughout the year!
First Saturday Guided Gallery Tour
Jan. 3, 2 p.m.
Irving Arts Center
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 300
FREE guided tours are offered the first Saturday of every month at 2PM. No reservation
required. Self-guided tours may be taken at any time. The galleries are open from noon to 5PM
Tuesday through Saturday.
Lancaster
Coffee, Cocoa & Crafts
Dec. 29, 10-11 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
A weekly gathering where creative community members can relax, socialize, and explore a
variety of hands-on art projects over a cup of warm coffee or cocoa. Each week features a new
craft, including decoupage, clay work, Huichol yarn painting, suminagashi painting, and more.
No experience necessary. Age 12 and up. $20 per month or $5 per session.
Wizard Wednesdays with Ethan
Dec. 31, 4 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Peaceful Piggy Yoga
Jan. 3, 9-9:45 a.m.
Helen Giddings Amphitheater
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Join us for a FREE wiggly, giggly yoga adventure where children will learn how to handle big
emotions and calm busy minds through animal-inspired poses, playful breathing, and mindful
games. Recommended for children ages 5 to 10, however, younger and older siblings are
welcome to attend as well. Guests should bring a yoga mat or beach towel and a refillable water
bottle.
Tinkergarten
Jan. 3, 10-10:45 a.m.
Helen Giddings Amphitheater
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Make outdoor play easy and meaningful! This FREE activity uses the Tinkergarten curriculum to
guide the entire family in fun, enriching activities that support learning and connection anytime,
anywhere. Recommended for families with children ages 5 to 10, however, younger and older
siblings are welcome to attend as well.
Gardening 101
Jan. 3, 11-11:45 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Discover the basics of gardening in this hands-on, beginner-friendly class where you will learn to
grow your own food and propagate houseplants to share with friends. No experience needed, just
a passion to grow!
Fee: Class is free with your Recreation Center or Senior Life Center membership. Take home
kits are $10 each.
Lego with Alonso
Jan. 3, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Grand Prairie
Last Week of Prairie Lights
Dec. 28-31, 6-10 p.m.
Lynn Creek Park, 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy.
Prairie Lights is the premier holiday light park in Texas! Upon arriving at the entrance of Prairie
Lights, you will be dazzled with 4 million lights set along 2 miles of path. Hundreds of ALL-
NEW displays in shapes of all kinds line and arch over the roads.
Sip Sip Hooray Sneak Peek Party
Dec. 29, 5-8 p.m.
3124 State Hwy. 161
To celebrate our new location we will be hosting a Sneak Peek Sip Sip Hooray Party, Monday,
December 29th from 5-8pm with our ribbon cutting at 6:30PM. Members you're invited to grab
your limited edition t-shirt, swag and take your member photo.
Joy Jumpstart Girls Night Out
Dec. 30, 7-9 p.m.
1020 Mayfield Rd. Ste. 600
You asked for it, and it’s HAPPENING!!Joy Jumpstart Girls Night Out! This isn't just another
craft night—it's two hours packed with inspiration, community, and concrete steps to make 2026
your most joyful year yet.
Elevated Elegance A New Year’s Eve Soire
Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. – 1:15 a.m.
ITSO Vegan
830 Mayfield Rd.
A New Year's Eve 5-Course Elevated Culinary Fine Dining Journey *Where Flavor Meets
Imagination & Every Moment Whispers Sophistication!
Hangover Pickleball Tournament
Jan. 1, 10 a.m.
2965 S. Hwy. 161
Kick off the New Year with dinks, laughs, and a little recovery time on the courts! The Hangover
Open is our lighthearted New Year’s Day pickleball tournament, where the serves are strong, the
vibes are fun, and the only resolution you need is to play through last night’s party.
Hutchins
Neon Paint Canvas Bag
Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Library
300 N. Denton St.
Holiday Paint & Snack
Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Library
300 N. Denton St.
Critter Bot To-Go
Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Library
300 N. Denton St.
Winter Break Activities
Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Library
300 N. Denton St.
Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting
Dec. 29, 6 p.m.
400 N JJ Lemmon Rd.
