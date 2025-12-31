Family argument ends in tragedy
December 31, 2025
Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a family violence shooting in the 1600 block of Avenue B on Sunday, Dec. 28, at around 10 p.m. A 62-year-old Asian male suspect shot his adult son in the face after he intervened in an argument between the suspect and his mother. The son survived the attack and fled to a neighbor who called 911 for help.
Officers established a perimeter at the residence and attempted to contact the suspect multiple times without success. Knowing the mother was inside, tactical officers forced open the front door at which time the suspect immediately began shooting a rifle at the officers. Officers, fearing for their lives, returned gunfire and the suspect fled toward the interior of the home.
Officers subsequently entered the residence and located the mother in a bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect was located inside a bathroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both the mother and the suspect were pronounced deceased at the scene by Grand Prairie Fire Department medics.
A Grand Prairie officer was struck by ricochet gunfire and suffered minor injuries. That officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other officers were injured.
The son was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiners Officer once the next of kin has been notified.
Per departmental policy, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Officer‐Involved Shooting Team responded to the scene and is conducting an independent investigation. The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will be conducting a concurrent administrative investigation.
