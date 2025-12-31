Calendar: Jan. 4–10
Irving
8th DFW Tamu Loshar 2026
Jan. 4, 5 p.m.–12 a.m.
India 101
3311 Regent Blvd.
Celebrate Loshar with DFW Tamu and the Gurung community—cultural festivities, traditional dances, and authentic cuisine in a lively evening of togetherness.
Girls Night Out Book Club
Jan. 5, 7 p.m.
Valley Ranch Library
401 Cimarron Tl.
Women’s-only book club focused on stories about family relationships, love, friendship, and self-discovery.
Jan. 7, 1–3 p.m.
3000 Rock Island Rd.
Members-only sale with thousands of gently used books and items. Membership can be purchased on-site at the warehouse.
Cedar Hill
Community Blood Drive with Carter BloodCare
Jan. 9, 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center
310 E. Parkerville Rd.
The City of Cedar Hill and Carter BloodCare are hosting a community blood drive. Donating blood is a simple way to make a lifesaving impact for patients across North Texas. Donors will receive a 75th Anniversary sweatshirt while supplies last (appreciation gifts may be substituted if supplies run out).
January Moms Connect
Jan. 9, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.
265 W. Pleasant Run Rd.
Join January Moms Connect as the group steps into “Courageous Motherhood,” focusing on bold faith, deep roots, and building a strong support system for raising children today.
Animal Encounter
Jan. 10, 11:30 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
1206 W FM 1382
Meet an Education Animal Ambassador and hear curious facts and funny stories about the center’s resident educational animals. Enjoy an up-close view and ask questions. Offered every second Saturday and select dates.
Coppell
Adult First Aid & CPR-AED Class
Jan. 8, 6–9 p.m.
820 S Coppell Rd.
Instructor-led, non-certification course covering first aid basics, common injury/illness response, choking relief, and what to do during sudden cardiac arrest for adults, children, and infants—until EMS arrives.
Jan. 10, 2–3 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N. Heartz Rd.
Dr. Nicholas Ladikos, clinical pharmacist, explains medication safety and common mistakes—interactions with foods/other drugs, timing issues, and risks with supplements and OTC products. Adults 18+. No registration required.
DeSoto
Jan. 5, 6:30–7 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
Come in pajamas and enjoy cozy stories, songs, and bubbles to end the day. Family-friendly.
Reading Tails: Heart of Texas Therapy Dogs
Jan. 10, 2–3 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
Kids can sign up for 15-minute sessions to read aloud to trained therapy dogs—an encouraging, non-judgmental way to practice reading. Animatronic dogs are available for children with allergies or fears.
Jan. 4, 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
107 N Cedar Ridge Dr. Ste. 106
A first-Sunday meet-up for classic old-school vehicles, with a special call-out for DFW Astro vans.
Jan. 6, 6–7:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library
201 James Collins Blvd.
Teens 12–18 play board games or console games (Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5).
Jan. 7, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library
201 James Collins Blvd.
Storytime and crafts for children in grades K–3.
Grand Prairie
Jan. 6, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
City Hall
300 W. Main St.
Public meeting.
MLK Kick Off
Jan. 8, 10 a.m.
1525 Arkansas Ln.
Kick off 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. events with prayers for unity led by multi-faith community leaders.
Hutchins
City Council Meeting
Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m.
400 N JJ Lemmon Rd.
Public meeting.
Coffee, Cocoa & Crafts
Jan. 5, 10–11 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
A weekly crafting and community hour (details not provided in listing).
Homeschool P.E.
Jan. 7, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Structured physical activity time for homeschool students.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!