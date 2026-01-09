City awarded certificate in financial reporting
January 09, 2026
Coppell—The City of Coppell announced that its Strategic Financial Engagement Department has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. This recognition is the highest form of acknowledgment in governmental accounting and financial reporting, reflecting a long-standing commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible financial stewardship.
The City of Coppell has received this honor every year since 1989, making this the 36th consecutive year.
"We've received this award for more than three decades, and it continues to be a meaningful honor because it reflects our ongoing dedication to transparency and trustworthy financial stewardship," said Kim Tiehen, director of strategic financial engagement.
The Certificate of Achievement is awarded to state and local governments that exceed the minimum accounting standards to produce comprehensive and transparent financial reports. The program encourages state and local governments to prepare financial documents that clearly communicate the organization's financial position to its residents and stakeholders.
