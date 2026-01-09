DFW Airport contributes to North Texas Economy

DFW Airport—Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport now contributes more than $78 billion annually to the North Texas economy and supports more than 684,000 jobs across the region, according to a new economic impact study.
The comprehensive study, conducted by The Perryman Group, shows that the airport has accelerated its economic influence over the past decade and underscores DFW’s role as a major driver of jobs, commerce and tourism spending. Since 2014, the airport’s overall annual economic impact has grown from $46.4 billion in gross product (measuring economic value created by airport-related activities) to $78.3 billion in 2024, an increase of about 69 percent. The growth was driven by record passenger volumes, expanded domestic and international air service, and robust business development across the region.
“DFW Airport continues to be one of our region’s most powerful economic engines, and its growth reflects what we see across Dallas: a city on the rise stepping confidently into a brighter future,” Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson said. “With its expansion underway, DFW Airport is creating more jobs, driving greater prosperity, strengthening our business landscape, and expanding opportunities for Dallas families. As Dallas surges forward, DFW Airport helps fuel our growth with unmatched connectivity and makes a profound impact on our local economy.”
“This new study from Perryman underscores DFW Airport's central role as a world-class gateway and a major economic driver for Fort Worth and the entire North Texas region,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said. “From remarkable job growth to a major increase in gross product, it’s clear that DFW is moving our region forward, and Fort Worth takes great pride in being a steadfast partner in this momentum.”
The study, which Perryman has conducted for the airport every five years since 2014, highlights strong growth across every major category of airport-related activity during the past decade:
Gross product, which measures the economic value that airport-related expenditures create, has increased 69 percent from $46.4 billion in 2014 to $78.3 billion in 2024. This number is the best indicator of airport’s net economic impact on the North Texas region.
Total expenditures, which measures the economic value of all dollars spent due to the airport’s presence, increased from $87 billion in 2014 to $146 billion in 2024, up 68 percent.
Direct and indirect employment supported by the airport grew from 508,000 jobs to 684,000, an increase of 35 percent. Direct employment at the airport currently totals more than 50,600 jobs.
Personal income from airport-related activity rose from $28.3 billion in 2014 to $47.7 billion in 2024, an increase of nearly 69 percent.
“DFW Airport’s impact reaches far beyond travel, as it fuels economic opportunity in every corner of North Texas,” DeMetris Sampson, chair of the DFW Airport Board of Directors, said. “This study shows how the airport’s growth translates directly into new jobs, stronger small businesses, and expanded connections with the Texas economy. As we modernize our terminals and invest in the next decade of infrastructure, we’re laying the groundwork for even more innovation, commerce and shared prosperity across our communities.”
While the airport does not use taxpayer dollars for its operations, the study concludes that the economic activity generated by DFW’s businesses, partners, visitor spending, cargo operations, tenants and other activities have greatly increased the tax benefits to the community. These annual fiscal benefits are estimated to generate more than $14 billion in federal taxes, $5 billion in state taxes and $3.4 billion for local taxing entities.
Additionally, the Perryman study concludes that the airport’s ongoing $12 billion capital program, including projects on the airfield, new gates, other facility improvements and the new Terminal F, are estimated to generate nearly $5 billion in additional local, state and federal taxes at project completion. The airport’s new infrastructure will also support thousands of additional jobs, along with billions more in gross product and wages.
“Serving one of the most dynamic economies in the world, DFW Airport helps support current success, and future expansion and prosperity, and is a major catalyst to continuing development,” Ray Perryman, founder and CEO of The Perryman Group, said. “Through its operations and related activity, DFW generates substantial and growing economic and fiscal benefits to the region, state, and nation.”
