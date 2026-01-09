Pedestrian fatality accident investigated
January 09, 2026
Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating an auto pedestrian fatality accident that occurred in the 5400 block of Lake Ridge Parkway.
On Thursday, Dec. 25 at approximately 8:30 p.m., an adult male attempted to cross Lake Ridge Parkway when he was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Grand Prairie Fire Department medics.
The driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges are expected.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once the next of kin are notified.
This collision remains under investigation.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
