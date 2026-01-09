The Main Place partners with church
January 09, 2026
Volunteers for The Main Place ready the Christmas Room. /Photo by John Starkey
Irving—Plymouth Park Baptist Church partnered with The Main Place to make the Christmas Room look like a retail store. Without their kindness and the use of rooms on the second floor of the church’s Education Building, The Main Place would not have had this year’s wonderful Wish List Program.
The Main Place began early, starting with a Wish List flyer that Irving ISD Project PASS sent to high school students experiencing homelessness. The students could fill out an application, then choose three items and three gift cards. Sixty-seven students participated.
When students picked up their Wish List gifts, they were asked for the number of people who live with them. The volunteers took the students to the Christmas Room where they could choose brand-new items for those they live with. These items were wrapped, bagged, bowed and labeled for Christmas.
The program also provided 200 Bibles to clients of The Main Place.
SOURCE: The Main Place
SOURCE: The Main Place
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!