Calendar Jan 11-17
Cedar Hill
Adapted Sensory Storytime
Jan. 12, 10:30 a.m.
Traphene Hickman Library
450 Pioneer Tl.
Our Adapted Sensory Storytime is a specifically designed Storytime that incorporates various sensory activities and modifications to cater to children with sensory processing needs, allowing them to engage with the story through touch, sound movement and sight.
City Council Meeting
Jan. 13, 6 p.m.
City Hall
285 Uptown Blvd. Bldg. 100
Oreo Tasting for Adults
Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library
450 Pioneer Tl.
Put your taste buds to the test as we sample a wild lineup of flavors—from the classics to the unexpected. No registration required.
Stars & Smores
Jan. 17, 6-9 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
1206 W. FM 1382
Join us for s'mores around the campfire, stargazing, live birds, live music, lawn games, beer, a gourmet hot chocolate bar, and an open Canyon Floor Trail for self-guided exploration.
Coppell
STOMP
Jan. 11, 3-4 & 7-8 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center
505 Travis St.
STOMP is the percussion phenomenon that has kept the whole world talking since they exploded onto the stage in New York City.
Coppell Writers Group
Jan. 12, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N. Heartz Rd.
Bring your notebook and pen and join our discussions on all things writing! We share tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources and offer optional writing prompts, timed exercises, and chances to share your writing in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. No registration required. For adults 18 and older.
STEAM Club
Jan. 13, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N. Heartz Rd.
Explore the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math with hands-on activities! Kids in grades K-5 are invited.
Crafternoon
Jan. 13, 4-5 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N. Heartz Rd.
Teens in 6th – 12th grade are invited to spend the afternoon crafting and snacking.
January Paint & Sip: Year of the Horse
Jan. 14, 6 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center
505 Travis St.
Join our special Paint & Sip event where you’ll paint a Fire Horse design using acrylics on a circular wooden disk. All skill levels are welcome! We provide all supplies and instruction.
DeSoto
Bad Art
Jan. 17, 1-3 p.m.
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
Join us for a relaxing afternoon of “bad art” at the library. We’ll provide the supplies.
Duncanville
Craftastic
Jan. 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library
201 James Collins Blvd.
Create with paper crafts, collage, and other simple projects.
For adults, but open to all ages.
Game On!
Jan. 13, 6-7:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library
201 James Collins Blvd.
Teens aged 12-18 can enjoy board games or console games (Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5) together.
Grand Prairie
Celebrate Unity through Music
Jan. 16, 6-9 p.m.
Uptown Theater
120 E Main St.
This free and fun event at Uptown Theater showcases performances by local choirs and musicians honoring the history of the Martin Luther King family.
MLK Summit
Jan. 17, 9 a.m. – 3p.m.
Epic Rec. Center
2960 Epic Pl.
Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way. Vendors, food, and two educational panels.
Hutchins
Tea Party & Story Time
Jan. 13, 4:45 p.m.
Atwell Public Library
300 N. Denton St.
Irving
Second Sunday Funday
Jan. 11, 1-4 p.m.
Irving Arts Center
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 300
Join us for art-making activities inspired by the work of award-winning artist and children’s book illustrator, Rafael Lopez on display at the Arts Center.
Artist Reception
Jan. 11, 2-4 p.m.
Irving Arts Center
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 300
A reception for acclaimed textile artist Marilyn Henrion’s exhibition 93 at 93, Selected Works Part II. The reception is open to the public and free to attend. The exhibit features the artist’s original hand-quilted and mixed-media textile works and is on view in the Carpenter Lobby Gallery through Feb. 28.
City Council Meeting
Jan. 14, 7 p.m.
City Hall
825 W. Irving Blvd.
#Commit2HIIT at Toyota Music Factory
Jan. 14, 7-8:30 p.m.
Toyota Music Factory
340 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
#Commit2HIIT is a high-energy monthly outdoor fitness event hosted at the Plaza at Toyota Music Factory. Each class features a dynamic workout led by top local trainers and energized by a live DJ, creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere for all fitness levels. Be sure to reserve your spot by clicking the website link!
Ballet of Lights
Jan. 16, 6:30-9 p.m.
Irving Arts Center
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 300
Experience ‘Sleeping Beauty’ like never before, as dancers in glow-in-the-dark costumes bring this classic tale to life on stage.
How the Other Half Loves
Jan. 16-31,
Irving Arts Center
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 300
Three couples—linked by workplace ties and tangled personal lives—find themselves caught in a web of deception after an affair between a younger man and a colleague’s wife leads to a hasty cover-up. To decflect suspicion, they blame their late-night absences on a fictional crisis in the home of an unsuspecting third couple, dragging them into the farce.
Blooms of Peace
Jan. 17, 11 a.m.
South Irving Library
601 Schulze Dr.
Honor Dr. King’s enduring impact through creativity and community by crafting flowers from a variety of materials. Take-and-make kits will also be available for individuals to create flowers at home and return them to the South Irving Library to be included in a collaborative art display.
The Ramazinis Two-Person Circus
Jan. 17, 2:30 p.m.
Valley Ranch Library
401 Cimarron Tl.
The Ramazinis two-person circus show features incredible juggling feats and amazing acrobatics!
Lancaster
MLK Parade and Showcase
Jan. 17, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
100 Main St.
The MLK Parade & Showcase is coming, and this year we’re turning the celebration ALL the way up as we honor the life, legacy, and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!