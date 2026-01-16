Lancaster ISD hires assistant athletic director
January 16, 2026
Lancaster—Lancaster Independent School District named Stephen Jackson, Jr. as the new Assistant Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Lancaster High School. Coach Jackson brings more than 15 years of experience in Texas high school football, along with a proven track record of leadership, player development, and competitive success.
Coach Jackson most recently served as athletic coordinator and head football coach at West Mesquite High School, where he led the program to a 22–3 overall record and multiple playoff appearances in just two seasons. Under his leadership, the program earned district and area finalist honors, and he was named Mesquite ISD Coach of the Year in 2024.
“Coach Jackson is a proven leader with a strong vision,” Kendrick Brown, Lancaster ISD director of athletics, said. “His commitment to excellence and character perfectly aligns with the culture we are building at Lancaster High School. We are excited to welcome him to Lancaster and we are excited for this new era of football in WEBO Nation.”
Prior to West Mesquite, Coach Jackson was the head coach at Dallas Seagoville High School. He also served as offensive coordinator at Duncanville High School, Red Oak High School, and Wilmer Hutchins High School. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for building disciplined programs, developing student-athletes on and off the field, and producing high-level offensive units. Additionally, he has been instrumental in mentoring and developing coaches throughout the state of Texas as the founder and president of the Black Coaches of Texas.
“I am excited to be a part of a program that has a rich history,” Coach Jackson said. “It’s an honor to follow the footsteps of coaches like Chris Gilbert and other legendary coaches that have been in Lancaster. I am honored to be part of that legacy, and eager to put my own mark on this outstanding program.”
Coach Jackson is known for his player-centered approach, emphasizing academics, character development, and preparation for life beyond football. He brings a strong focus on community engagement and program culture, values that align with Lancaster ISD’s mission to develop well-rounded student leaders.
“We want community support and support looks a lot of different ways,” Jackson said. “We can’t achieve success without four aspects: community, administration, coaches, and athletes. When we all come together, we are going to be something special.”
Coach Jackson will officially join the WEBO Nation on January 19, and will be officially introduced to the students, parents and staff during meet & greet meetings. The times and locations for each meeting will be shared directly with parents and the community by the Lancaster ISD Athletics Department soon.
