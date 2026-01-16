Calendar: Jan. 18–24
Cedar Hill
VIRTUAL Live Author Talk: “The Connection Cure”
Jan. 20, 1 p.m.
A digital live-stream author talk with Julia Hotz discussing The Connection Cure: The Prescriptive Power of Movement, Nature, Art, Service, and Belonging. Hosted in partnership with Traphene Hickman Library.
MLK Community Celebration and Peace March
Jan. 22, 6:30–8 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
A free community event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., featuring live performances, family activities and food trucks.
Drive-In Movie at the Library
Jan. 23, 10:30 a.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Screening of Daniel Tiger: Tiger Family Trip.
Les BBQ Pop-Up
Jan. 24, 11 a.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road
Texas-style barbecue pop-up featuring LES BBQ.
Art in the Park: Birdfeeders
Jan. 24, 1–2 p.m.
1570 FM 1328 W
Learn birdfeeder basics and create one using recycled materials.
Coppell
STEAM: Snowstorm in a Jar
Jan. 21, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Hands-on science activity exploring winter storms.
Let’s Play Chinese Mahjong
Jan. 22, 6–8 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road
Open to beginners and experienced players. Adult-only. Registration required.
Gazillion Bubble Show!
Jan. 24, 1–2 p.m. and 7–8 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St.
A family-friendly performance combining bubble artistry, music and science.
Coppell Writing Fair
Jan. 24, 1–4 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road
An adult-focused writing event hosted by the Kindred Writing Collective.
DeSoto
MLK Day of Service
Jan. 19, 9 a.m.
1305 W. Belt Line Road
Community service event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
City Council Meeting
Jan. 20, 6–9 p.m.
City Hall, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Community Conversation: State of Place 3 & ARC
Jan. 21, 6–8 p.m.
Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Carter Blood Drive
Jan. 23, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
901 N. Polk St., Suite 101
DeSoto Championship Parade
Jan. 24, 12:30 p.m.
Begins at Amber Terrace Elementary, 200 Amber Lane
Celebration honoring the DeSoto ISD Eagles football team’s state championship.
Duncanville
Craftastic
Jan. 20, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Crafting program for adults, open to all ages.
Archery With Aidan
Jan. 20, 5–8:45 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Sewing Tutorial
Jan. 24, 2:30–3:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Registration required; limited to three participants per session.
Grand Prairie
MLK Parade and Celebration
Jan. 19, 10 a.m.
Begins at 2600 Hospital Blvd.
Celebration continues at Dalworth Recreation Center with student performances and a free lunch.
City Council Meeting
Jan. 20, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
Paranormal Cirque Inferno
Jan. 23–26
Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, 2950 W. Interstate 20
A dark, theatrical circus experience under the big top.
Winterfest
Jan. 23–25
Epic Center, 2960 Epic Place
Tapestry of Tales
Jan. 24, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
1516 W. Main St.
Quilt display event.
Hutchins
City Council Meeting
Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m.
City Hall, 400 N. J.J. Lemmon Road
Irving
Free Microchip and Rabies Clinic
Jan. 18, 9–10 a.m.
Irving Animal Care Campus, 4140 Valley View Lane
Live Boxing Showdown
Jan. 18, 1–11 p.m.
101 N. Rogers Road
Amateur boxing event. Free parking.
Spill Magazine Launch
Jan. 18, noon
9940 Valley Ranch Pkwy. W.
Launch event for Spill magazine for Muslim girls ages 11–16. Female attendees only.
Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Event
Jan. 18, 6 p.m.
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Features Dallas Black Dance Theatre and MLK essay contest recognition.
Town Hall Meeting
Jan. 20, 6 p.m.
Irving Arts Center, Carpenter Hall, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Edible Education Kids: Charcuterie Boards
Jan. 21, 4:30 p.m.
West Irving Library, 4444 W. Rochelle Road
Registration required.
Successful Indoor Gardening
Jan. 21, 6 p.m.
Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Trail
Lancaster
Coffee, Cocoa & Crafts
Jan. 19, 10–11 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Weekly craft program. Ages 12 and up. Fee applies.
Homeschool P.E.
Jan. 21 and 23, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Ages 5–17. Monthly fee applies.
Wellness Fair
Jan. 24, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Free health screenings, fitness demos and vendors.
