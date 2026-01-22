You can help end human trafficking
Dallas—Being a good Texan on the road isn’t just about driving kind, courteous and safe. It’s about looking out for each other, and that includes watching for the signs of human trafficking. While some behaviors on our roadways are obviously unsafe, the signs of human trafficking may not be as obvious.
That’s why the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is raising awareness about the tragic reality of human trafficking and empowering employees and travelers across the state to recognize the signs of human trafficking to help stop this horrific crime. Together, we can ensure a Texas where nobody is victimized by human trafficking, and everyone feels safe to travel our roads freely.
“What would happen if we all know the signs of human trafficking and act when we see it? We can work together to give anyone who travels in Texas peace of mind wherever they go,” Marc Williams, TxDOT executive director, said. "We know our transportation system can be a conduit for trafficking, which is why we are providing tips to our employees and Texas drivers on how to spot the signs.”
Here are some “red flags” that might indicate labor trafficking or sex trafficking:
- Worker is not free to leave.
- Worker lives at the business.
- Worker is transported to the location by the owner or manager and all workers arrive and leave at the same time.
- Person seems overly fearful, submissive, tense or paranoid.
- Person is deferring to another person before giving information.
- Person has physical injuries or branding such as name tattoos on face or chest.
It’s important for all of us to be aware, stay vigilant and report signs of human trafficking. If you see any of these red flags, you can report the situation through several ways:
- Call 911 for emergencies.
- Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
- Call iWatchTexas at 844-643-2251 or submit a report through their website or through the iWatch app on your mobile device.
By being alert and “trusting your gut” when something feels wrong, you can help play a role in preventing the tragedy of human trafficking and make sure Texas roadways are safe for all of us.
Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe.
