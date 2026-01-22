Ferris to create animal care campus
January 22, 2026
Ferris—The City of Ferris is launching a new animal care campus through a public private partnership with Flying B Animal Rescue and Sanctuary to expand local animal sheltering, strengthen rescue capacity, and bring veterinary care on site for both shelter animals and the public. Located on a five-acre site near Interstate 45 and Loop 9, the project will transform a cluster of former agricultural barns and related facilities into a coordinated hub for animal welfare.
At the center of the campus there will be an approximately 5,000 square foot facility designed to support both animal shelter operations and veterinary services. The building will include exam rooms, a surgery center, and a treatment center to support timely care for City of Ferris shelter intakes while also expanding access to veterinary services for area residents through a privately operated clinic.
“When you want to know who a community really is, you look at how it treats the ones who cannot advocate for themselves,” Brooks Williams, Ferris’ city manager, said. “In Ferris, that includes the animals that get dumped, forgotten, and left behind in the southern Dallas and northern Ellis County corridor. They cannot speak, they cannot vote, and they cannot tell you they are hurting, but they still deserve to be protected and cared for with dignity. This project is Ferris putting real resources and real space behind that belief.
“We are not looking away from a problem that has lived here for years. We are building a place where every dog and cat that comes through our doors has a safer first step, timely veterinary care, and a real chance to leave with a family.”
A New Model for Animal Services
For years, the City of Ferris has faced persistent challenges with stray and abandoned animals, a pressure that has intensified across the region. The new campus is designed to improve capacity and outcomes by combining three complementary functions in one place: an open intake municipal shelter for residents, expanded rescue operations through Flying B, and on-site veterinary services.
Todd McGehee, Ferris’ animal services manager, said the city’s approach is focused on responsiveness and humane outcomes.
“The shelter will remain open intake for Ferris residents, and the campus gives us the space and structure to move animals through care and placement faster instead of just trying to manage overflow,” McGehee said. “We are not into warehousing dogs. It is about placing them in forever homes, whether that is in Ellis County, Texas, or out of state.”
Carolyn Taylor, founder of Flying B Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, said the partnership helps both organizations do their work more effectively while keeping responsibilities clear.
“This is a very tight partnership with the city,” Taylor said. “The two distinct areas are going to be the shelter and then the rescue operations. The shelter will remain open for Ferris, and Flying B will continue to help the whole county as space allows.
“Our focus is networking, transport, and strong live outcomes, and this campus gives us a better way to do that work without losing sight of what matters, getting animals healthy and into homes.”
Facilities Designed for Growth
The campus will include the new city shelter facility as well as improved and repurposed space to support quarantine and recovery functions, rescue operations, and adoption preparation. Initial city shelter capacity is planned to include 20 indoor outdoor dog runs, with additional spaces configured to support medical separation, safe handling, and operational flow.
The privately operated veterinary clinic on site is designed to provide basic veterinary care for shelter animals and offer services to the public. The intent is to expand access to exam services, surgery capacity, and treatment options in a corridor where veterinary demand continues to grow.
Funding and Community Support
This effort is supported by a combination of public investment and private support. Ferris will invest more than $800,000 in site and facility improvements to make the campus operational, safe, and ready for service. That investment is paired with significant private donations and nonprofit fundraising by Flying B, along with grant support and volunteer engagement.
Mayor Fred Pontley said the partnership reflects the type of practical work residents expect from their city government.
“Ferris is a community that takes pride in doing the hard things the right way,” Pontley said. “This project is a real solution to a real problem, and it reflects who we are. We are improving services, strengthening partnerships, and creating a facility that will help our community and the animals that depend on us.”
John DeLeon, deputy city manager, oversees animal services responsibilities as part of his portfolio, emphasized the operational value of the model.
“Animal services is one of those areas where need shows up daily, whether the budget is ready or not,” DeLeon said. “This campus brings sheltering, rescue capacity, and veterinary access into one coordinated operation. It improves speed, care, and outcomes, and it gives staff and partners the space to do the work the right way.”
Project Timing
Work will be delivered in phases, beginning with the improvements necessary to support shelter operations, safe public access, and clinical readiness. Opening timelines will be based on construction, permitting, and operational readiness, and the city will share updates as milestones are reached.
SOURCE City of Ferris
