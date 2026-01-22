Fifth grader focused on acting in musicals and films
January 22, 2026
Cedar Hill—Jerrah Jones has learned quite a bit about time management over the past few years. The 11-year-old High Pointe Elementary fifth grader has been an actress since she was five years old.
“I used to watch a lot of musicals, and I love to sing, dance and act,” Jones said.
Now, she’s involved in productions through Broadway Dallas, Urban Arts, and the Grand Prairie Arts Council. That’s not counting a recurring role that she has in an upcoming Disney television show.
Jones practices with her fellow performers Tuesdays through Saturdays. She’s currently playing the role of Leah in a stage production of “The Prince of Egypt.”
On Sundays and Mondays, it’s time to “rehearse my lines and study.”
In summer of 2023, Jones began attending High Pointe, Cedar Hill ISD’s fine arts campus.
Even though she’s busy with extracurriculars off campus, she’s found time to become involved in dance, guitar club, and learning how to play the viola.
“It’s been a very exciting experience with fine arts and all of the after-school programs,” Jones said.
Over the holidays, Jones was part of “Oak Cliff Carol,” a localized version of the “Christmas Carol” classic.
“I played the little girl in the future. My performance showed the main character what her future would be like if she didn’t change,” Jones said.
Playing the younger version of a main character is a role that Jones has reprised several times. In order to prepare, she worked with her older counterpart to create synergy between their personalities.
Her favorite role was playing Olivia in “The Color Purple” last summer. She was joined in the stage production by her older brother, Jacob, who’s currently a seventh grader at Bessie Coleman Middle School.
SOURCE Cedar Hill ISD
