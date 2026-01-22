Wilson wins spelling bee
January 22, 2026
Arthur Wilson competes in the Cedar Hill ISD Spelling Bee.
/Photo provided by Michael Sudhalter
Cedar Hill—The third time was a charm for Wilson, who finished in the top five of the Cedar Hill ISD Spelling Bee the past two years.
He won in the 17th round with the word, "dissolution."
Wilson will represent CHISD at the Dallas County Spelling Bee next month.
SOURCE Cedar Hill ISD
